Chicks with Stix, a super fun girls ice hockey group for ages 7-13 meets 12 Mondays at Stowe Arena from 5-6 p.m. starting Nov. 2. Contact Clea James at bareau@hotmail.com or 802-324-2724 for info on how to register.
