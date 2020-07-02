The best amateur golfers in Vermont will compete at Stowe Country Club July 7-9 for the 114th Vermont Amateur Championship.
112 players earned a chance to play in the championship by scoring well in qualifier events at other Vermont courses in May and June.
Stowe Country Club Director of Agronomy Kevin Komer, Matt Jung, senior assistant, and the grounds crew have the course primped for the players and the golf staff has the red carpet rolled out.
But getting prepared wasn’t easy. Some rain, please.
Like everything else, COVID-19 protocols affected the world of golf. Ground crews couldn’t begin winter cleanup — downed trees and limbs, general course debris and ice damage to greens — until the end of April. In addition, the club planned to expand two tee boxes on holes 2 and 8.
But now the course is in prime condition for the Amateur, with several protocols:
• Everyone must wear a mask in the pro shop and the restaurant facility and social distance on the course.
• Walking is strongly encouraged but carts are available — only one person to a cart (unless waived). After play, the staff sanitizes each cart with a disinfecting solution.
• The holes on the greens have an insert to keep the ball in position to allow the player to pick up the ball without touching the flagstick.
• Restaurant protocols follow state guidelines.
The format for the Vermont Amateur has individual and team play. The competition is 72 holes. The entire field posts their 18-hole scores on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The top 40 players and ties play 36 holes on Thursday.
Champion is the player with the lowest score for 72 holes. Drake Hull of Rutland has won the past three Amateurs, but he will not be in the field this year. Drake just graduated from college and is starting a new job.
Look for one of the Stowe players to prevail this year. Stowe Country Club head pro, Dan Ruane, thinks a handful of Stowe players have a good chance at our home course, in particular, Tyler Parker, Dave Slayton and Clark Brown.
No rain Thursday, please.
The Vermont golf clubs compete for the McCullough Cup. Each club can enter five players. The Vermont Golf Association adds the lowest four scores from the first 36 holes to get a team score.
Rutland Country Club has been the perennial champion. As for the history of the McCullough Cup, the story has been lost according to Kyle Jacobs, VGA tournament director.
Visitors are welcome to watch and enjoy the best golf in Vermont, but at proper social distance, of course.
