The annual All-Star Twin State Hockey Classic to benefit Make-A-Wish is moving to Stowe Arena for 2020.
The traditional location at UVM’s Gutterson Arena will not be available this summer due to construction. The tourney will be held Saturday, June 27.
The classic showcases top high school (graduated) seniors from Vermont, versus rival New Hampshire players.
The puck drops at 4 p.m. for the women’s game, with the men's match following at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for students (ages 7-17), free for children age 6 and under, and will be available at the door.
All proceeds from the event fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. Make-A-Wish Vermont has granted some 830 wishes since its inception in 1989, and the New Hampshire chapter has granted over 1,600 wishes in the last 30 years. The Hockey Classic has raised almost $300,000 toward those wishes.
Information at allstarhockeyclassicvthn.org.