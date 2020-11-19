Stowe boys’ keeper Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger is among a handful of athletes across the country to be named as finalists to play in the 2020-2021 High School All-American Game.
Schaefer-Geiger, who guided Stowe to a state title as a junior and helped the Raiders win the Capital League as a senior, is among 43 boys from New England on the final watch for the All-American game, which is currently scheduled for May 29, 2021, in St. Louis, Mo.
Final selections for the All-American game will be made at a later date.
