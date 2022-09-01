Race to Top of Vermont 2022

Front row, from left, Ryan St. Lawrence, Erik Kondo, Carol Brunjes and MiKayla Briere at Sunday’s Race to the Top of Vermont on Mt. Mansfield in Stowe. Back row, Brit McKenna, Robby McLaughlin, Pascale Savard and Cynthia Needham. 

 Courtesy photo

The Catamount Trail Association took a huge stride in the world of inclusivity Sunday by adding an adaptive category to the 16th edition of the Race to the Top of Vermont.

For the first time, the association partnered with Green Mountain Adaptive Sports to include adaptive racers in the event. Four athletes participated, one in the running division, and three in the biking race.

Race to Top of Vermont 2022

Carol Brunjes, Ryan St. Lawrence and MiKayla Briere raced in the bike category.
Race to Top of Vermont 2022

Erik Kondo was assisted by Robby McLaughlin and Brittany McKenna during the race.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.