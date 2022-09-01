Front row, from left, Ryan St. Lawrence, Erik Kondo, Carol Brunjes and MiKayla Briere at Sunday’s Race to the Top of Vermont on Mt. Mansfield in Stowe. Back row, Brit McKenna, Robby McLaughlin, Pascale Savard and Cynthia Needham.
The Catamount Trail Association took a huge stride in the world of inclusivity Sunday by adding an adaptive category to the 16th edition of the Race to the Top of Vermont.
For the first time, the association partnered with Green Mountain Adaptive Sports to include adaptive racers in the event. Four athletes participated, one in the running division, and three in the biking race.
“This demonstrated that it’s not what you can’t do, it’s what you can do. You know, everyone is able,” Cynthia Needham, president of the Green Mountain Adaptive board of directors, said.
“It’s really humbling to get the inclusion part when for so long we’ve kind of been working toward this. So now that we have it, it’s like a breath of fresh air,” said MiKayla Briere, program manager at Adaptive Sports Partners in Franconia, N.H., and a participant in the event.
Briere climbed the 4.2 miles Auto Toll Road, ascending the 2,400 feet of vertical on her e-assist mountain bike in 48.56, good enough for a 21st overall finish. By her side were two other adaptive bikers racing on their assisted bikes. Carol Brunjes of Mercer, Maine, completed her race 7th overall with a time of 44.03. Ryan St. Lawrence of Hollis, N.H., made heads spin on his e-bike and finished in 17th place overall, clocking a solid 48.21.
Erik Kondo of Lexington, Mass., pushed his wheelchair up the course in the running division, assisted by Brittany McKenna and Robby McLaughlin, who kindly volunteered to assist, tethering him with lines attached to their climbing harness. The trio completed the demanding course in 1 hour and 25 minutes, good enough for 225th place.
“It’s nice that this specific event invited us. Because when you do an event, you never know whether you’re wanted or not,” said Kondo.
