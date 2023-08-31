Memphre
Courtesy photo

Charlotte Brynn, 57, of Stowe and Newport, swam the 25-mile length of Lake Memphremagog last week in 13 hours and 3 minutes, becoming the first amateur open water swimmer to swim the length of the lake three times.

Brynn’s first crossing was Sept. 10, 2011, in 14 hours and 40 minutes, and her second crossing was July 19, 2017, 13 hours and 28 minutes.

