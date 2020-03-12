Twas the 75th Derby and all across Stowe

hundreds of racers were itching to go.

They strapped on their boards so tiny and thin

in hopes of just finishing or perhaps for to win.

At the top of the Toll Road all sunny and bright,

peering o’er the edge their decision seemed right.

At the shout of “Go!” there arose such a clatter

As waves of skiers once bunched, now began to scatter.

The first turn was so treacherous and tight

it devoured the leader and gave the rest such fright.

Back to the business of descending with speed

they tucked themselves down without a care did they heed.

At the bottom and safe they said as perhaps did Ruschp

“Oh right, at the Derby, what goes down must also go up!” 

Up the first hill with a fast beating heart

with miles before them, the racers did start.

After sweating and panting for 10 miles or so,

the finish line in their minds did appear as a glow.

But when they came to the corner of Mountain and Cod

A new obstacle was presented that struck some as odd.

Where once before was a track was now a road to ride  

great if you’re a runner, though, all kick and no glide.

Undaunted they continued in ones and in twos

some won by a lot, others by the smallest of shoes. 

When all that had crossed the line at the end,

those who competed could say to a friend,

that they skied the whole thing in the year twenty-twenty,

and “I thought about doing the Meister…but 20L is plenty”

— Mark Isselhardt

Elmore

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.