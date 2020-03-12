Twas the 75th Derby and all across Stowe
hundreds of racers were itching to go.
They strapped on their boards so tiny and thin
in hopes of just finishing or perhaps for to win.
At the top of the Toll Road all sunny and bright,
peering o’er the edge their decision seemed right.
At the shout of “Go!” there arose such a clatter
As waves of skiers once bunched, now began to scatter.
The first turn was so treacherous and tight
it devoured the leader and gave the rest such fright.
Back to the business of descending with speed
they tucked themselves down without a care did they heed.
At the bottom and safe they said as perhaps did Ruschp
“Oh right, at the Derby, what goes down must also go up!”
Up the first hill with a fast beating heart
with miles before them, the racers did start.
After sweating and panting for 10 miles or so,
the finish line in their minds did appear as a glow.
But when they came to the corner of Mountain and Cod
A new obstacle was presented that struck some as odd.
Where once before was a track was now a road to ride
great if you’re a runner, though, all kick and no glide.
Undaunted they continued in ones and in twos
some won by a lot, others by the smallest of shoes.
When all that had crossed the line at the end,
those who competed could say to a friend,
that they skied the whole thing in the year twenty-twenty,
and “I thought about doing the Meister…but 20L is plenty”
— Mark Isselhardt
