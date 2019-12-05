Swimmers logged 1.2 million meters in October in a virtual swim challenge at The Swimming Hole in Stowe.
Forty Stowe Masters and Swimming Hole lap swimmers recorded meters completed at The Swimming Hole.
The challenge course was a virtual 22.6-mile circumnavigation around Atlantic City, N.J.
“It is so exciting to see so many swimmers stretch themselves to swim further and faster while encouraging each other,” said Charlotte Brynn, executive director of the nonprofit Swimming Hole.
Individual results for each course:
Boardwalk Swim Course, 11 miles (16,500 meters): Emily Bradbury, Barbara Bauman, Louisa Hayes, Sue Gilkey, Tricia Kules, Deb Perrone, Jessica Moore.
Around Atlantic City, 22.6 miles (33,00 meters): Jeremy Bradley, Brooke Mitchel, Lyn Goldsmith, Chad Couto, Taylor Melanson, Stephanie Nicheporuck, Hilary Roper, Ernie Ruskey, Marcie Scudder, Sara Teachout, Donna Snow.
Double Around Atlantic City, 45.2 miles (67,800 meters): Margaret Haskins, Cynthia Needham, Karyn Scherer.
Four-Way Around Atlantic City, 90 miles (135,000 meters): Paula Yankauskas, Charlotte Brynn.
Stowe Masters is open to all levels of lap swimmers; they train five mornings a week.