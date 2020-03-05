Two very significant things happened this past weekend in Stowe — the mountain received 40 inches of snow in 48 hours, and a 36-year-old skier fell to his death.
Perhaps there are lessons here for all of us. It is all too easy these days for skiers and riders to be lured down the path of bad judgment. Skis and boots now are the best they have ever been, fast and maneuverable, and those fat ones take you through the deepest powder with ease. Ditto for snowboards. The grooming most days delivers a great surface to fly down no matter what devices you may be sliding on.
So, what’s this business about bad judgment? Back before Vail Resorts took over operation of the resort in Stowe, the mountain company had a very good program called the Three A’s — Attitude, Awareness and Accountability.
This message has been lost on many of today’s skiers and riders.
Let’s start with high-speed cruising. There was a time when most young skiers and riders learned from their parents and or their mentors a few rules of the road while on the hill. Ski in control, look ahead, and the skier or rider below you always has the right of way. That doesn’t seem to be the case as much these days.
The resort has worked hard to help build better habits among its guests. There were rumors circulating after Vail bought the area that the hill would soon be dotted with patrollers in bright uniforms sporting radar guns, but that was never the plan. Instead there has been major investment in signs illustrating slow speed zones and trail mergers.
Yet last winter, this writer had three different friends taken out in collisions — one broken hip, one broken leg and one bad concussion — yet only one of the culprits causing the collision stuck around to take responsibility for the error that led to the crash.
The accountability factor was missing.
Let’s think about awareness for a moment. Tragically, those two skiers that headed out toward the Back Bowls on the far side of Spruce just couldn’t have been as aware of their surroundings as perhaps they thought. According to news accounts, the duo knew the area well, but the Back Bowls don’t have major cliffs in them. But if you don’t know the Bowls that well, you can certainly find yourself on a cliff.
But there is more to being aware than just knowing your environment. As one of this writer’s friends at the resort commented the other day, these activities work best with a “herd” mentality — folks, it works best if we are all looking out for one another. Discourage your friends from making bad decisions. Rocketing down Liftline or Perry Merrill with the tunes blasting is exhilarating, but on Saturday morning with lots of people on the trail, a few more rights and lefts shouldn’t dampen the enjoyment too much.
There is another topic this writer would like to visit and it’s a sensitive topic in Stowe — “ducking ropes,” or poaching. For decades, this has been a favorite pastime for a lot of Stowe’s regulars, and one to which this writer was no stranger. But those days are gone for this veteran. He has gotten on in years and frankly the penalty is stiffer than the pleasure offered by a run taken down Starr before it is open.
The people running the resort took a long, hard look at this practice and said “not on our watch.” As one wit once said, “If you can’t do the time, then don’t do the crime.” Slowly, a lot of the locals are coming around on this one.
This local — a good, strong skier with intimate knowledge of the mountain thanks to 60 years of hard skiing and a whole lot of time as a bandit cutter in the summers — poached for decades. But there were things that didn’t ever feel quite right. One was that, unquestionably, those first exhilarating runs down through the virgin snow were awfully nice, but one was less than honest if you didn’t realize that the surface was a lot more torn up for the next guy or gal. Still, it was awfully tempting, especially when you are sitting in the Octagon hearing from one of your buds how great the top of Starr was.
But the resort’s management has some strong thoughts on this subject. They offer a product to the paying customers and they reserve the right to determine what is or isn’t safe in terms of trail conditions.
Poaching can be dangerous business. In 1994, there was a huge November storm before the areas were even open. At Sugarbush, a kid rocketing down through multiple feet of snow, but with no base depths at all, hit a water bar and died from a broken neck. Bet you that the patrol at Sugarbush hasn’t forgotten that one.
Mountain Operations doesn’t much like the idea that, when someone poaches and gets hurt, it is the ski patrol that goes and does the rescue. Staying light on your feet while taking that early season cruise down Nosedive is one thing; taking a toboggan down with one patroller snowplowing on the front end and someone else on the tail rope can do quite a number on one’s gear and, yes, Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol members have been injured during extractions from closed trails.
Perhaps this falls into the realm of attitude. Having a sense of entitlement about skiing trails when you think they are ready certainly has a long history, but it isn’t really a right that comes with possession of a ticket. Just as skiers and riders are eager to feel that the resort will listen to their concerns on a wide variety of topics ranging from parking to lift opening hours and grooming issues, perhaps it would be wise to see the resort as being engaged in a cooperative venture known as delivering safe and enjoyable skiing for everyone — and that includes deciding when and if to open terrain.
So, what does all of this have to do with that 40-inch storm? All the ropes were down except for that one alongside Side Street, which this writer learned is being closed off so the area can grow back — but all that fresh snow is like an intoxicant. You want to explore, you want to rip and you want to probably ski past that point when your body is telling you enough is enough.
So maybe if you are going in the woods, make sure you have someone with you who knows the place. Remember that, if a rope is still up, there is probably a good reason.
Attitude, Awareness and Accountability — still a good approach to life on the hill.
