Stowe Derby 2022

Davis Barnett finished an abbreviated Stowe Derby long course in just over 11 minutes last year. This year’s Derby is expected to go from the top of Mansfield to Stowe village, weather permitting.

The historic Stowe Derby returns Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, and it will Mount Mansfield Academy’s 78th year hosting the event.

The event begins at American Flatbread Stowe on Saturday, Feb. 25, 4-8 p.m., to celebrate the Derby at a pre-party with prizes, music and ringing cowbells. While supplies last, Flatbread will offer participants free pizza and salads. Non-racers are also welcome to celebrate the 78th annual Derby.

