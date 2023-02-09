The historic Stowe Derby returns Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, and it will Mount Mansfield Academy’s 78th year hosting the event.
The event begins at American Flatbread Stowe on Saturday, Feb. 25, 4-8 p.m., to celebrate the Derby at a pre-party with prizes, music and ringing cowbells. While supplies last, Flatbread will offer participants free pizza and salads. Non-racers are also welcome to celebrate the 78th annual Derby.
The Derby began in 1945 as a personal challenge between two skiers: Sepp Ruschp, an Austrian hired to head the new ski school at Stowe, and Erling Strom, a world-famous mountaineer from Norway. The challenge was to race from the top of Mt. Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak, to the historic village of Stowe — the ultimate test of a skier’s all-around ability. Ruschp won that first race.
Known as much for good-spirited camaraderie and entertaining costumes as it is for its thrilling terrain, this year’s event will follow tradition with a start at the top of Mansfield’s Toll Road and finish in town. Today, the race attracts over 500 competitors, ranging from national cross country ski team members, NCAA champions and local legends to recreational skiers and families looking for a thrill. Awards are given out to top finishers from kids under 10 to adult participants who finish in the top three in each category.
This year, participants with the best costume and best spirit will be recognized.
On the derby’s long course, participants ski through approximately 20K of challenging terrain, racing down the Toll Road, traveling through the Stowe Mountain Resort Touring Center trails before cruising the recreation path all the way to town and the finish in Stowe village. The course has a total vertical drop of almost 2,800 feet. Elite racers will complete the course in about 45 minutes while recreational skiers may take a couple of hours before sliding their skis across the finish line.
The Derby short course is designed for those who prefer to avoid the rigors of the longer course and is a great option for families and children ages 6 and up. This fun and friendly flat race is 6K and begins in a mass start along the recreation path in Stowe.
The race will not be rescheduled if cancelled due to weather or course conditions.
Bib pick-up will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 4-6 p.m. at Mount Mansfield Academy, 65 Academy Way, Stowe. After 6 p.m., bibs will be available until 8 p.m. at American Flatbread. Late bib pick up will be at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, at Stowe High School.
Every registered racer will receive a free small pizza coupon.
