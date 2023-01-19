High school sports teams had their ups and downs, with some Stowe High School squads adding some hardware to the school’s trophy case, while others had to be content to just be able to play with a sense of normalcy, following a year and a half of pandemic cancellations and tribulations.

For fans, 2022 marked the year where they could finally come back and cheer for their teams, but it also marked the year where fans and athletes alike were sternly reminded that bad sportsmanship was no longer going to be tolerated.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.