High school sports teams had their ups and downs, with some Stowe High School squads adding some hardware to the school’s trophy case, while others had to be content to just be able to play with a sense of normalcy, following a year and a half of pandemic cancellations and tribulations.
For fans, 2022 marked the year where they could finally come back and cheer for their teams, but it also marked the year where fans and athletes alike were sternly reminded that bad sportsmanship was no longer going to be tolerated.
Here’s a look back at Stowe’s sporting athletic endeavors from 2022.
The Stowe tennis teams may have swapped coaches for 2022, but for the girls, the result was pure déjà vu.
The nail-biting action pivoted on three simultaneous tie-break matches that were all won by Stowe’s top singles and doubles teams, giving the Raiders plenty of breathing room in an eventual 4-3 victory that looked closer for South Burlington on paper than it did in real time.
In fact, that was the story of entire team, as the defending champs entered the postseason as a three-seed after an up-and-down regular season and just went up and up and up, outscoring their playoff opponents by a combined score of 33-2.
The team’s title run this year wasn’t nearly as pre-ordained as last year, when the team went undefeated, but the girls dug deep in a grueling championship game versus top-ranked Fair Haven that saw the Raiders jump out to an early lead only to see Fair Haven force one overtime and then another before Stowe finally put it away.
For area boys’ soccer fans, the D-III semifinals may have been a more exciting matchup than the championship game.
The second-seeded Stowe Raiders hosted sister school PA, which was ranked third. In a tightly contested game that went into overtime, the Wolves punched their ticket to the finals by punching the ball into the back of the net courtesy of a noggin from each team — a PA header toward the goal and a glancing Stowe header from a ball-clearing attempt.
Stowe’s team was a full-fledged family affair, with four pairs of siblings and two close cousins. Coach Shane Bufano said the DNA could run even thicker next year, with some players’ younger siblings playing in the junior varsity or middle-level squads just rearing to go in this coming fall.
Here’s how other Raider varsity sports teams fared in 2022:
• The combined Stowe/PA boys’ hockey team skated into the semifinals before getting iced out 4-3 by eventual Division II champion Milton.
• The boys’ tennis team got swept out of the semifinals by top-ranked Burlington.
• The girls’ hockey team fell in the first round to Brattleboro.
• Both basketball teams made early exits from the post-season, both losing to their respective division’s eventual runner-up — the boys losing to Winooski and the girls falling to Lake Region.
• In track and field, the PA/Stowe boys’ team finished second to perennial powerhouse U-32 by a mere two and a half points, 104 to 101.5, with a whole lot of daylight in third. The girls’ team took bronze, among the 15 schools scoring in the meet.
• The PA/Stowe softball team, seeded 12th, lost in the playdowns to Lake Region.
• The boys’ lacrosse team fell in a close quarterfinal match, losing 9-8 to Colchester.
• The boys’ golf team, in something of an off year, came in fourth place in the team standings.
• The field hockey team, one of the winningest in Vermont history, dropped its playoff opener to Windsor.
• The boys and girls each earned second-place team finishes in cross country running, the second in a year for the boys. It marked a new era for the stacked girls’ team, which earned its first-ever state finalist team award.
