If you ask most parents why they encouraged their children to become involved in youth sports, their response, generally, is not “so they are positioned to earn an athletic scholarship to college and then go pro.” For the kids whose parents do give that answer, you have my sincere sympathies. Most of us have different, healthier reasons that prioritize fun, but also center on character, not fame or developing great athletic prowess.
Youth sports, in their best iteration, help children learn to work with others toward a common goal, to put the success of the team ahead of personal glory. Playing team sports provides kids with opportunities to follow through on their commitments, even when they would rather stay in bed than attend an early practice or game. Young athletes are encouraged to take healthy risks to achieve positive results and to see the success of their teammates as integral to the success of the team.
Leadership skills are developed, and parents, coaches, teachers and school administrators remind these athletes frequently that they not only represent themselves at both home and away games and matches; they represent their families, teams, schools and communities.
Beginning in middle and throughout high school, student athletes are urged to see themselves as leaders and act accordingly. It is common to see volunteer work in communities being done by those teams. College athletics increase the stakes and pressures on student athletes, both physically and as role models. Some even become hometown heroes. Then, there are those few who go pro.
By the time that tiny sliver of youth athletes who turn pro grow up, most have had nearly two decades of youth sports values drilled into them. Perhaps the two most important of these are resilience and fairness.
Athletes have learned to battle back when, individually or as a team, they are behind. They’ve learned to see failures as opportunities to improve skills, work harder, or better mesh as a team, and they’ve learned to recognize obstacles in the path to success. And sports teach fairness, also known as equity and justice, so it should not surprise us that some of the most vocal and effective calls for equity and justice are currently coming from professional sports.
Our families, schools, communities and culture have made tremendous investments of time, emotional energy and money developing the strength, resilience, leadership and determination that professional athletes and coaches are displaying right now in the fight for racial justice.
The coaches and athletes of today who are standing up, kneeling, going on strike and speaking out do so in a proud and valuable tradition of athletics driving social change. Today’s sports figures stand on the shoulders of people like Muhammad Ali, Jesse Owens, Janet Guthrie, Jack Johnson, Billy Jean King, Arthur Ashe, Tommie Smith, Juan Carlos, Kathrine Switzer, Jackie Robinson, Althea Gibson, Jason Collins, Anne Meyers Drysdale, Jackie Mitchell and so many, many more.
Individual athletes have been speaking up and breaking down athletic and societal barriers as long as sports have existed. Our American history is rich with the accomplishments of individual athletes, coaches, teams and team owners and managers who fought against exclusions and inequities based upon race, gender, disability and LGBTQ status.
Despite this, there are voices present in every generation who respond to sports figures leadership on social issues with what can be summed up by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham telling basketball superstar Lebron James to “shut up and dribble.” Ingraham, who is white and grew up in 93 percent white Glastonbury, Conn., believed that she has a more valid voice to speak on racism than Lebron James, who is Black and grew up poor in Akron, Ohio.
As with so many like Ingraham, her reduction of an athlete to a know-nothing who should stay silent and stick to sports has more to do with race and the views expressed than it does with being an athlete.
When (white) quarterback Drew Brees spoke out against kneeling during the National Anthem because he felt it “disrespected the flag,” Ingraham declared, “He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. He’s a person.” So Brees’s voice matters because he is a person. Then, what does that make Lebron James since, according to Ingraham, he is supposed to just “shut up and dribble.”
Fortunately, views like Ingraham’s are nothing more than the obstacles that athletes have been taught to push beyond since their days in youth sports. Today, those voices are multiplying. Entire teams are kneeling and going on strike to protest excessive force by police. Coaches like Doc Rivers, Steve Kerr, Chasity Melvin, Gregg Popovitch and Pete Carroll are speaking up on racial justice issues.
History has not looked warmly on the likes of Laura Ingraham, and I suspect it will treat her and her ilk similarly because those voices reach back to an ugly past and have no place in the future.
On the other hand, today’s young athletes — those strong voices of the future — are learning to overcome obstacles, get back up when they’re knocked down, struggle for the team and not themselves, and insist upon fairness and justice.
Like the athletes who have come before them, they’re not being taught to shut up and dribble. They’re learning to stand up and lead.
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer and chair of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.