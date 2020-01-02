My grandmother was one of those indefatigable old women who kept a tidy house out of a sense of civic obligation, but lived life outdoors.
In her 70s, unhampered by heavy duofold long underwear and Johnson Woolen Mill breeks, she spent her days wandering a trail network only she could see, weaving in and out of the Trapp system and what is now Adams Camp. And the woman hiked, fully nine months of the year at least, in what was, for her, state-of-the art-footwear: L.L. Bean duck boots.
Bean charges around $40 these days to resole a pair of these boots and she lost track of how many times she sent back cracked toes and smooth soles to be replaced with fresh. When she died, I buried her old boots with her, the meticulously maintained leather uppers supple and waterproof, the tread again worn to a memory.
Four decades I’ve been in the outdoor industry. I’ve sold Duofold, Lifa, Polypro, and, after a couple of decades of synthetic being the answer to our prayers, wool, when it made a happy reappearance to command respect as a base and midlayer. I’ve sold Gore-Tex in everything from Paclite to three-layer laminates, proprietary waterproof/breathable technologies from Helox+ to NanoPro, and lived long enough to see feathers treated with Q.Shield and Down Defender to keep them light and fluffy, even when damp.
And through it all, I’ve been very tempted to own it all — the perfect shell for hiking, the durable three-layer for the backcountry, softshell hikers, and feather midlayers.
Wool base layers are my personal downfall. I’m quite sure I have wool in excess of life expectancy.
Because the fact is, like my grandmother’s Bean boots, a high-quality, properly cared for item of outdoor clothing has the potential to last decades. It took me two and a half of them to wear out a three-layer Gore-Tex, fully 25 years of unrelenting abuse through multiple seasons and sports, before the hem caught for the zillionth time and this time tore out the bottom of the jacket.
In a world of fast fashion, I’m proud to say the ski and outdoor sports industry produces clothing designed to take rough use and to last for five, 10, or even more than 20 years, properly cared for. Our manufacturers offer repair services, venues for resale of clothing that no longer fits your needs, and recycling when garments have finally reached the point of no return.
The secret to longevity is, of course, knowing how to care for your outdoor gear.
So grab a pair of scissors, and cut this column out. Tape it up in the laundry room, so you don’t love your clothes to death.
• Washable wool: Washable wool is created by either coating wool fibers with a polymer resin (Hercosett 125), which gives the fabric a characteristic smooth texture, or spinning wool around a polyester or nylon core, which strengthens the wool and helps to keep it from shrinking.
You can’t, however, pitch washable wool in with your regular wash. It is still wool, and it retains enough of its natural character to shrink. Wash machine-washable wool on a delicate cycle, low spin, in cold water, and hang dry.
Want to extend the life of your expensive ski socks? Wash them on delicate and hang dry them as well.
• Conventional wool: Your great-great-grandparents brushed and aired their wool clothing, or hand-washed items such as sweaters and hats, and laid them flat to dry. A good wool coat can be hung to air, and a stiff brush will often take any surface dirt right out of the wool, a huge savings in cleaning bills for a small amount of effort.
I have a kilt that is 40 years old and has been worn for everything from hiking to funerals, and it has never been conventionally cleaned. It has been aired, brushed and pressed (all those pleats!) and still looks as sharp as the day I bought it.
• Polyester base and midlayers: Scientists have discovered that synthetics shed more fibers in a gentle cycle than they do in a regular cycle, so if you are washing your synthetics without a guppy bag or filter to catch the microfibers, wash them in a regular cycle. And hang dry. Ignore the label. Your synthetics will dry quickly and last longer if you hang dry them.
• Waterproof/breathable outerwear: From pants to jackets, Paclite to three-layer jackets, what makes a breathable garment breathable is the DWR (durable water repellent) exterior coating.
Unfortunately, that coating doesn’t last forever. Waterproof and breathable garments work better when they’re clean, but you pay a price in lost DWR when you wash them. Spot-sponge dirt off, rinse dirt off, and turn the jacket inside out to rinse out sweat, before resorting to tossing the piece in the wash.
For laundry day, pick up a bottle of Nikwax tech wash and follow the laundering instructions. Reviving the DWR polymer chain requires heat, and manufacturers will tell you to throw your freshly washed outerwear into a hot dryer. Experience has taught me, however, that while the fabric will benefit from a hot dryer, the zippers will not. As anyone who has tried to dry a sleeping bag in a commercial dryer will tell you: Zippers melt, and it doesn’t take much distortion for a zipper to fail completely. By all means, throw your jackets and pants in a hot dryer, but remove them every five minutes or so to check on them. If heat doesn’t revive the DWR coating, a spray bottle of Nikwax waterproofing will do the trick nicely.
• Leather boots and gloves: The life of leather, specifically goatskin and cowhide leathers, can be substantially improved with the use of a natural leather balm. When the leather takes on a dry, chapped appearance, rub the balm into the leather to revitalize it and keep it water-resistant and flexible.
• Feathers: There is a “Down Wash” specific to feathered garments, and even with it, I’m loath to recommend washing feathers. Sponge-treat the grubby parts and wash feathers only if you absolutely have to, because washing a feathered garment, even in down wash, will definitely decrease its useful life. The relatively fragile nature of feathers is one reason I prefer down as a midlayer, protected between a base layer and a shell jacket.
Get a good walking stick, take care of your gear, and someday you too may be buried with your favorite boots on.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.