Back in 2008 during the financial crisis, I was talking with another business owner who was older than me about how hard it was. I had been in business 20 years and I was working harder than ever. It was midsummer and it went like this:
Me: “I’m practically giving away work. Gross sales are down 30 percent and there is no net. Every day, we lose money.”
Friend: “We are way off, too, but we’ve been through it before and we’ll get through this one too.”
Me: “Back in March, I was just starting spring work. I had employees, $3,000 in the bank, $15,000 in bills, and a lousy two and a half days of work lined up for the whole season.”
Friend: “Well, you made it a few months. How’d you do it?”
Me: “On Monday I found another day of work, on Tuesday another half day, on Wednesday nothing, Thursday another day, and I just kept going like that. But I don’t know how much longer I can keep this up.”
Friend: “Look, you have one goal this year and one goal only: survive. No matter what you do — and I can’t tell you how to do it — you just need to survive this year. If you do, it will get better. Maybe not as fast as you want, but it will get better.
And it did. It was better the next year. It actually took close to three years before things really improved, but they did.
So, I say the same to business owners now: You’ve got to survive.
I know this meltdown is harder than others because it’s not just a decrease of 30 percent in business. For many, it’s a complete stop and you don’t know where the endpoint is.
In 2009, we didn’t know where the endpoint would be either. It is only because more than a decade has passed that we can make sense of it. You’ve got to confront the brutal facts.
Talk to the bankers who have your loans. The last thing they want is to take your business, your equipment, your truck. On a business level, they will lose their shirts on anything that gets repossessed. On a personal level, the bankers I know are people of our communities. They belong to our religious organizations, they eat in our restaurants, they shop at our stores, and they want us to succeed as much as anyone.
For me, the key is you can’t just think positive thoughts and hope everything will get better. Instead, let me leave you with the Stockdale Paradox.
James Stockdale was a high-ranking Navy veteran who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for over seven years. He is featured in a book by Jim Collins called “Good to Great.”
Stockdale explained that it was the optimists who died first in the prison camp. First they thought they’d be out by Christmas, then Easter, and then Thanksgiving. Then Christmas would come again and they were still in prison. The optimists would die of a broken heart.
The Stockdale Paradox says you must believe in yourself and can overcome the obstacles, but you must confront the brutal facts of the situation you are in.
I confronted those brutal facts back in 2008 and hung in there for several more years until things turned around. This time my gut tells me that, since we went down so fast, we will come out of it faster than the last recession, though not as fast as most of us would like.
Many businesses will make it. Unfortunately, some won’t, but if we keep a strong mental attitude and confront the brutal facts, we will come out on the other side and we will all be stronger for it.
I will also give you one heads up that no one seems to be talking about. Back in the Great Recession, most of the bailout money went to banks. It enraged people that we were bailing out the very people who got us into trouble, but it turns out most of that money was in the form of loans and it was paid back with interest. In this bailout, much of the money is going to individuals and small businesses, with no mention of being paid back.
I want the money too, but how is this possible? About $2 trillion spent by the U.S. Treasury in addition to the trillion-dollar deficit the government already had running this year. It will be paid for by zero-interest bonds, mostly bought by the U.S. Federal Reserve. This is the printing and moving of money from one end of a balance sheet to another, hoping that the economy will grow and pay off the debt before the debt collapses the government.
This isn’t your last fiscal collapse if we continue this way.
Michael Roche, a certified arborist, is owner and president of Vermont Arborists in Waterbury Center.