On a brisk but sunny afternoon, about 25 people gathered in a socially distant circle at the beginning of Stowe’s recreation path. It is Oct. 31, but the group is here to reflect on something much more unsettling than the usual goblins and ghouls of Halloween. They are here to learn about racial inequality and how it is woven into our society and the outdoors.
The workshop, “Equity and the Outdoors,” was put on by Mirna Valerio. Also known as “The Mirnavator,” Valerio is a teacher, ultrarunner, diversity practitioner and mother, to name a few. She partnered with Stowe Trails Partnership and members of the greater Stowe community to provide a framework to help begin the work of antiracism and social justice.
These issues have been around since the inception of our country and continue today. Recent events, including the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbury and countless others, are testament to this. And, while these may be more overt forms of racism with extreme consequences, racial inequality has percolated into virtually all parts of our lives — including the ways we recreate.
Whether you bike, ski, hike, adaptive ride or any other outdoor activity, the physical, mental and spiritual benefits that come from spending time outdoors are valuable, now more than ever. But the experience can be drastically different depending on things such as the color of your skin or body type.
While this event’s subject matter was nothing new for Mirna — she’s been a diversity educator for over 15 years — the format was the first of its kind. It consisted of riding along Stowe’s recreation path and stopping for discussions and activities along the way, often thinking about a given prompt while riding between meeting points.
The program is built on the premise of “if you know better, you do better.” The first step in fixing a problem is simply recognizing that it exists. Many social and racial injustices are ingrained in our everyday lives and behaviors. Some we may be aware of, others we may not.
A simple but profound policy was made clear from the start; there were to be no questions asked. Given time constraints, questions and debates would undoubtedly derail progress, as they often do in workshops of this nature. There would be no arguing for the sake of arguing. This was a time to truly listen.
The group utilized a technique called serial testimony, in which each person is given a set time to speak, without interruption, questions or feedback. Even without questions and debates, four hours was just barely enough time to get through the program.
The afternoon began with exercises on identity. We all have an identity through which we understand and relate to the world. This identity comprises numerous components, including our race, ethnicity, body type, socioeconomic status, gender, sexuality, religious views, political views, educational background, and the list goes on.
These are all social groups that are part of the identity spectrum, and many of these things we are born into and do not have a say in. As a group, we reflected on what makes up our identities and how we benefit or are disadvantaged by those factors. We looked at the social groups that have historically been advantaged in the outdoor recreation community: those that are white, able-bodied, slim and in the middle or upper class.
At our next stop, we discussed the different ways that racial inequality is manifested today. These include structural racism ingrained in housing, policing, the prison system and in the workforce. We also reflected on racism at an individual level during one-on-one interactions. These include gaslighting (i.e., disregarding or invalidating) the experiences of Black, indigenous and people of color, and microaggressions, which are subtle, indirect or unintentional acts of discrimination.
Imagine being an experienced runner and getting ready to run at a local trail network. You’re decked out in all of the latest gear and have got your hydration pack and trail runners ready to go. Just as you are about to start up the trail, a man approaches you to ask if you are sure you’re in the right place and if you are prepared.
As you look around, you see several other people at the trailhead wearing street clothes that are not being questioned. This is an example of a microaggression that Valerio has repeatedly experienced. The cumulative effect of being subjected to comments like these can be exhausting and lead to a sense of not being welcomed, not belonging or being less than. These “unconscious signals of encoded superiority” serve to perpetuate the notion of racial inequality and that trails and mountains are only there to benefit people who look a certain way.
Throughout the workshop, Valerio continued to drive home a key point: that intent does not matter. Your impact is what is important. If you say or do something offensive or act in ways that further social and racial inequality, it does not matter if that was not your intent. The result is still the same. Being able and willing to objectively look at your own behavior is what Valerio called “critical humility.” Discomfort is OK, and it is a prime opportunity for learning and growth.
At the last stop the group reflected on the different stages of antiracism. The group was asked to consider where they stood on the spectrum, which ranges from being color blind and refusing to acknowledge racial and ethnic differences and, therefore, the inequalities associated with them, to being actively antiracist. Many of the participants identified as being somewhere between the two, at a stage known as immersion.
At this stage, a person acknowledges the advantages and disadvantages of their identity, educates themselves on racial inequalities, and begins to take steps toward being antiracist. There are numerous ways to take these steps. Some examples include voting on both a macro and local level, using your knowledge and privilege to speak up against racist acts, utilizing critical humility to hold yourself accountable, and joining or creating justice, equity, diversity and inclusion task forces in your community organizations.
In a socially just society, all social identity groups can participate fully, and that includes outdoor recreation. Although we have a long road ahead of us, this workshop exemplifies that Stowe is taking steps and doing the work to make our community a more inclusive place.
As members of this community, whether we know it or not, we all play a role in dismantling or perpetuating racial inequality. When you know better, you do better.
Alex Reiber is stewardship coordinator for Stowe Trails Partnership, whose mission is to partner with the community in building and maintaining a world class trail network. The workshop was part of the group’s JEDI committee (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion), formed to work with the community on social justice and antiracism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.