It’s hard to believe that last week marked four months since the shutdown of nearly all communities across the United States and in-person economic activity — one-third of an entire year.
Reflecting back on this period brings mixed emotions for me, and I’m sure everyone else as well. Everyone has a story to tell, whether related to the physical challenges and health risks around the pandemic or to the critical side effects — the loss of essential services, economic activity or the many consequences that have yet to be revealed.
Throughout these four months, we have much to be thankful for as a community. We are far away from large city hubs, we have vast outdoor spaces to practice social distancing, and we have a community of people that has rallied together to face the challenges in front of us. From where I stand, I’m extremely thankful for the resources from our schools and efforts of teachers and administration for homeschooling. I’m grateful for the C-19 Community Response Team that has raised thousands of dollars and is supporting vulnerable community members. And as a business owner, I would be lost without the support of the Stowe Area Association and my business colleagues who have shared information and provided moral support.
There are many other positive stories to tell of individuals and groups who have made similar efforts.
Our community — this is what makes Stowe what it is. No, it’s not the beautiful landscapes, it’s not the historic church, or the cute shops and great restaurants. It’s the people. The people of Stowe make up the soul of our community. Without this feeling of who we are, the rest are just pretty pictures and empty buildings.
When it comes to the physical aspects of COVID-19, we still have a challenging road ahead of us. When it comes to the economic recovery and many other consequences, the real fight is just beginning. But our biggest threat of all? I believe that to be the breakdown of our community values and working together.
Several incidents in the past weeks have tested us. I plead with everyone, please do not let this pandemic defeat our community. Without it, we don’t stand a chance to battle everything else. Ask thoughtful questions, engage in peaceful dialogue, educate yourself on the facts, reach out to a colleague or neighbor to offer help, embrace and be compassionate toward people and organizations who are trying their best under the most difficult of conditions. Be kind.
Despite these challenges, we have come a long way since March. We know so much more about how the disease is transmitted and how to best protect ourselves. As a state, we have been the leader in flattening the curve and controlling new cases.
Our prudence and taking responsibility have allowed us to take cautious steps to reopen our economy. Community members and visitors are doing their part to wear masks and businesses and organizations are making tireless efforts to follow Vermont state guidelines and recommendations from the Vermont Department of Health. If our community stands together and continues to take these steps, I truly believe we can fight this battle on all fronts.
Last week also happened to mark my final week as president of the Stowe Area Association. The last three years have been a rewarding and multifaceted learning experience. I’m proud of what I have been able to contribute during this period and I wouldn’t have been able to make that contribution without the partnership with so many others.
I would first like to thank the Stowe Area Association Board of Trustees and Staff who shared the responsibility of steering the organization and driven its progress and accomplishments. To the Stowe Area Association members, thank you for your continuing commitment. I would also like to thank our Town Manager Charles Safford and Public safety officials who have been willing and open partners when it comes to areas of common relevance. Thank you to Stowe Mountain Resort for deepening ties with the Stowe Area Association and enhancing our collaboration.
Finally, I would like to thank state Rep. Heidi Scheuermann. Heidi has for many years been an unwavering advocate for our town. She has given a 200 percent effort when it comes to education, tourism and general representation of the town of Stowe. She is a model citizen whose volunteer activities are difficult to replicate. In recent weeks, she has spoken up when others felt they couldn’t and demonstrated unparalleled leadership.
Thank you, Stowe, for being who you are. I look forward to continuing to take part in the community for many years to come.
Rachel Vandenberg is owner/partner of Sun & Ski Inn, Stowe Golf Park and Stowe Bowl.
