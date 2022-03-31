I didn’t watch the Academy Awards, so waking to the world talking more about Will Smith and Chris Rock than Ginni Thomas or Volodymyr Zelensky was a disappointing start to the week.
Deciding whether to write about Slap-gate was a struggle. There are most definitely far more important things happening in our world than one rich guy punching another rich guy during a televised celebration of rich people giving each other awards. It wasn’t until reading a headline in Elle, a magazine named for its target audience, that I decided I could not let the event pass by without comment.
The headline was “Why Will Smith Smacked Chris Rock on Stage at the Oscars After Jada Pinkett-Smith Joke.”
For those of you coming to this and asking yourselves, “What the hell is she talking about,” here’s the abbreviated story. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith, married to Will Smith, has alopecia areata, which is sudden partial or complete hair loss with no specifically identified cause or treatment. Pinkett Smith has been open about the condition.
Chris Rock, host of the Oscars, made a joke about her hair loss. Will Smith initially laughed, then marched on stage, slapped or punched Rock, marched back to his seat and twice yelled for Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth.”
But none of that is why one guy smacked another guy.
It wasn’t for any of the reasons that Smith later gave during this acceptance speech for best actor. Yes, he was allowed to sit through the remainder of the awards and accept one of the night’s biggest prizes on the same stage where he just assaulted someone.
In Smith’s remarks, he first attempted to blame his actions on his admiration for the character that earned him the Oscar, Richard Williams in “King Richard.” Smith managed to make that a moment of both complimenting himself and infantilizing his wife, who he claimed he was protecting.
Smith: “Art imitates life. Now I look like the crazy father like they said about Richard Williams.”
So, Smith sees himself like Williams, a flawed man whose actions — including being incredibly controlling of his daughters’ lives — are ultimately proven right because Venus and Serena Williams became tennis superstars.
I’ll give Smith the “art imitates life” part only in that his initial reaction to laugh at Rock’s joke, followed by him smacking Rock and walking back to his seat with a self-satisfied grin on his face, looked like art, or at least acting.
The larger problem with excuse number one is that Pinkett Smith is a grown woman, not a child. She is his wife, not his daughter. If Smith thinks treating his wife like he would a child while the world watches is admirable, then he’s the one with a whole lot of growing up to do.
His second excuse was the more dangerous one, “Love will make you do crazy things.”
Love does not make you violent. Love does not force you to make yourself the center of attention when the person you love is harmed. Love absolutely does not make you play the victim and position yourself to receive applause while weeping on the very stage where you assaulted someone minutes earlier.
Love does not make you intentionally not apologize to the person you hit. Was Rock insensitive, bordering on cruel in making a joke about Pinkett Smith? No doubt. That justifies nothing that Smith did in response.
Smith’s final excuse was provided to him by friend, Denzel Washington: The devil made me do it. Smith quoted Washington from the stage, “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”
So, we have Richard Williams, love and the devil all responsible for Smith hitting Rock. Anybody but Will Smith.
To top it all off, Smith is also now credited with giving a moving, tearful apology. Did he apologize to Rock or even Pinkett Smith for his actions? Nope! In yet another example of a guy giving non-apology apology, he apologized to, you know, the real victims, the academy and his fellow nominees.
Imagine this scenario instead: Rock makes his cruel and stupid joke. Smith joins Pinkett Smith in not laughing but glaring at Rock and moves his chair closer to her in a quiet show of support. Upon winning best actor, instead of needing to make his non-apology apology, he said something like this:
Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the strongest people I know and, as big an honor as this award is, nothing compares with the honor of being her husband. Her willingness to talk openly about her struggle with alopecia has helped so many people struggling with the same condition. She is beautiful inside and out — and she might only be five-foot-nothing, but her character is everything and she’ll always stand taller than any small person who goes for the cheap laugh at her or anyone else’s expense.”
Perhaps we would all still be talking more on this Monday morning as I write this about the Oscars than about the criminal atrocities happening in Ukraine or a Supreme Court justice’s wife in league with those attempting to end our democracy. After all, it is 2022 and America’s obsession with celebrities isn’t going away any time soon.
But that conversation would be about Pinkett Smith’s courage, the good she has done and the example we saw of how a good man stands up for someone he loves when Smith used his big moment to shine a light on his wife and cast much deserved shade at Chris Rock.
Maybe next time.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Craftsbury.
