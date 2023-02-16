This is the first part of a two-part series. This first installment sketches out why Vermont has the legal right to evict Vail from Mount Mansfield and provides details of the terms and early implementation of the lease signed by the state of Vermont and the Mount Mansfield Company in 1972.

The problems caused by Vail’s 2017 acquisition of Stowe Mountain Resort are now well-chronicled. Countless news articles, perspectives and letters to the editor reflect Vail’s toxic effect on skiers and the communities where Vail operates. In short, Vail sells skyrocketing numbers of lift passes at cut-rate pricing — 2.1 million for 2021-2022 and significantly more this season. While these sales numbers produce staggering crowds at Vail’s massive Western resorts like Whistler and Park City, Stowe’s Mount Mansfield, a fraction of the size of those resorts, but closer to East Coast population centers, is overwhelmed.  As a result, Stowe has become a microcosm of the problems that plague nearly all Vail’s resorts: endless traffic to get to the mountain, crushing lift lines when you arrive, dangerously crowded slopes and skied-out runs — all while Vail supplants Stowe’s local identity and culture with homogenized corporate standards, ships quality jobs out of state, and diverts an ever-expanding share of the money spent by Stowe skiers to its shareholders. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.