This is the first part of a two-part series. This first installment sketches out why Vermont has the legal right to evict Vail from Mount Mansfield and provides details of the terms and early implementation of the lease signed by the state of Vermont and the Mount Mansfield Company in 1972.
The problems caused by Vail’s 2017 acquisition of Stowe Mountain Resort are now well-chronicled. Countless news articles, perspectives and letters to the editor reflect Vail’s toxic effect on skiers and the communities where Vail operates. In short, Vail sells skyrocketing numbers of lift passes at cut-rate pricing — 2.1 million for 2021-2022 and significantly more this season. While these sales numbers produce staggering crowds at Vail’s massive Western resorts like Whistler and Park City, Stowe’s Mount Mansfield, a fraction of the size of those resorts, but closer to East Coast population centers, is overwhelmed. As a result, Stowe has become a microcosm of the problems that plague nearly all Vail’s resorts: endless traffic to get to the mountain, crushing lift lines when you arrive, dangerously crowded slopes and skied-out runs — all while Vail supplants Stowe’s local identity and culture with homogenized corporate standards, ships quality jobs out of state, and diverts an ever-expanding share of the money spent by Stowe skiers to its shareholders.
Ski Magazine’s annual survey-based rankings of America’s ski areas confirm Vail’s noxious reputation. In the East, Stowe fell to 19th out of 20 ranked resorts, placing ahead of only another Vail-owned resort, Okemo, while Vail’s third Vermont ski area, Mt. Snow, tumbled out of the rankings altogether. Among western resorts, Vail-owned Park City fell from 13th to 30th. In language equally apt to Stowe, Ski Magazine’s editors wrote: “One resort took one of the biggest nosedives in the history of the rankings. Park City fell from No. 13 to No. 30 — dead last in the West. If that’s not a direct commentary on Vail Resorts’ management of the massive resort, we don’t know what is.” In a petition, 46,360 people at Vail-owned Stevens Pass put it succinctly: The signers were “disgusted with the mismanagement of the ski area, the failure to treat employees well, or pay them a livable wage, and the failure to deliver the product we all paid for.”
Despite this well-earned anger and vitriol, conventional wisdom is that little can be done. Vail obtained lease rights to Mount Mansfield in 2017. Those lease rights extend for decades into the future, giving Vail unfettered rights over Stowe’s ski operations. This newspaper has described the balance of power: “Vail Resorts is a for-profit business with an obligation to make its shareholders money, and there’s not much the town can do.”
I’m one of the many skiers saddened and incensed by Vail’s mismanagement of Stowe Mountain Resort and its impact on the ski experience and the local community. Because I’m also a lawyer, my natural reaction has been to kick the tires on the lease. Over the past year, I’ve requested and received official records from Vermont dating back decades. I visited the state archives to sift through original copies of letters exchanged between the Vermont and Vail’s predecessor, the Mt. Mansfield Company — some of which appear untouched for years. Vail has claimed that some records I’ve sought hold valuable confidential trade secrets and demanded that they be redacted before I could see them.
My review of these records has led me to a surprising opinion: The lease between Vail and Vermont is worth little more than the paper it’s written on. It’s a legal fiction. And that means that Vermont has the authority and the legal right to evict Vail from Mount Mansfield.
In brief, the current lease concerning Mount Mansfield was signed by Vermont and the Mt. Mansfield Company, Inc. in 1972. Even at the time the lease was signed, however, neither the Mt. Mansfield Company nor the state actually intended to abide by crucial terms of the contract, specifically those governing the calculation of rent, which were literally impossible for the Mt. Mansfield Company to implement. Instead, contemporaneously with the signing of the 1972 lease, Vermont and the Mt. Mansfield Company entered into a side-letter agreement setting forth a method for calculating rent. The parties repeatedly revised and amended these side agreements, and it was these side-agreements — not the 1972 lease — that actually governed the calculation of rent owed to Vermont over the ensuing decades.
When Vail Resorts acquired the lease rights from Mt. Mansfield Company in 2017, Vail introduced a dramatically new business model to Stowe—the multi-mountain Epic Pass and with it a dramatically different way of calculating the rent due to Vermont, allocating proceeds from its pass sales to Stowe Mountain Resort through opaque internal accounting machinery before calculating rental payments owed to Vermont.
You don’t need to be a lawyer to know that this is not how contracts normally work. Under Vermont law, a contract must reflect “a ‘meeting of the minds’ on all essential particulars.” That is, the parties must agree on the important terms of the contract. If, on the other hand, “an instrument that purports to be a complete contract does not contain, or erroneously contains, the substantial terms of a complete contract, it is ineffective as a legal document.” That’s precisely the circumstance here: The 1972 lease was a fiction from the time it was signed and so is “ineffective as a legal document.”
The specifics
Mount Mansfield is public land owned by the state. By the 1930s, early ski pioneers had carved ski trails down Mansfield’s slopes. Soon after, lifts began operating on the mountain and in the 1940s, Vermont entered the first in a series of leases concerning ski lift operations on Mansfield. In broad strokes, these leases granted to the lessee the right to operate lifts and engage in related activities like concessions, restaurants and ski schools on the mountain. In exchange, the lessee paid rent to Vermont calculated as a percentage of the revenue generated from lift ticket sales and other mountain operations.
The current lease was signed in 1972 and has options to be extended through 2057. Vail, through a subsidiary, VR US Holdings II LLC, acquired the lease in 2017. The 1972 lease provides for calculation of rental payments as a percentage of lift ticket receipts. The percentage varies based upon the type and age of the lifts: “On all lifts heretofore erected on land demised by the State” the lessee was required to pay “five per cent (5 percent) of gross receipts”; on the then-recently constructed gondola and on other lifts erected subsequent to the signing of the lease, the percentage escalated over time from an initial rate of “two and one-half percent (2-1/2 percent) of gross receipts” up to “five per cent (5 percent) of gross receipts.”
While this calculation made sense at one time — when customers purchased individual tickets or books of tickets for rides on individual lifts — by the time the lease was signed, both the Mt. Mansfield Co. and Vermont understood these terms were unworkable. The 1972 lease provides for the calculation of rent as a percentage of receipts for each specific lift on Mansfield, but the Mt. Mansfield Company sold passes granting skiers access to all lifts operated on both Mount Mansfield (public land) and Spruce Peak (which was and is privately-owned). These pass sales generated lift receipts unallocated to any individual lift, making it literally impossible to perform the calculations required by the 1972 lease — the multiplication of receipts from individual lifts by the different percentages set forth in the lease.
The Mount Mansfield Company solved this problem by entering side-letter agreements with Vermont setting forth a series of changing methods for calculating rent due under the lease — functionally disregarding the written terms of the contract — continuing up to the time that Vail took over.
Part two will track the lease’s history and describe the legal implications.
Chris Looney is a skier and lawyer. He loves Stowe.
