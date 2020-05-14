I’m pretty confident that I embarrass my two sons — who are currently finishing their college semesters at home — far less frequently than I used to, so I’m probably about due.
My slide from the funniest, most brilliant person who ever existed into someone who knew nothing and was a source of near-constant humiliations happened years ago. Most parents find themselves, generally during their kids’ early teens, in a similar hole that they also dug by, well, existing.
Now, with both of my sons in college, I am happy to report that I have largely redeemed myself. I can’t take any credit for my redemption, as the source of it is the same as caused my fall from grace: Time has marched on and my sons have gotten older.
I’ll never again be on the pedestal of their early years, but pedestals are pretty confining, precarious perches. People generally find themselves on one when only a very narrow sliver of who they are is celebrated and it is only a matter of time until they get knocked off. I’ll happily stand on level footing with my sons, although that does mean that they both now tower over me.
The reason both sons are home with me now is a tragedy and has meant losses large and small to most of us. For some of the very fortunate, there have also been some bright spots among these very dark days. For me, that’s having both of my sons home at the same time for an extended period — something I thought existed only in the warm memories of my past. I’m quite sure they also expected that months on end at home with their mom was something of their pasts, as well.
Undoubtedly, it’s been more a mixed bag for them than for me. For most people my age, getting together with friends happened occasionally and having nothing to do and nowhere to be in the evening was generally the goal, not something to feel disappointed about. I know that is not true for my sons and millions of their contemporaries.
I get it. I not only love, but really like my parents and enjoy spending time with them — right now I miss it more than I’ll go into here — but if you’d told me when I was 20 that I needed to shelter in place with them for two months or longer, I’d have had some different feelings.
I am confident that my sons have some of those same feelings and that’s a good thing. At this point in their lives, if they aspired to live with me and exclusively chose time with me over time with their friends, I’d have to ask myself where I went terribly, terribly wrong. Fortunately, we have had nearly two decades to navigate spending a lot of concentrated time together.
I became a single mom when my boys were 4 and 6 years old and have worked from home almost their entire lives. I wouldn’t trade a moment of their childhoods, but I do have tremendous empathy for parents of young children who are working from home while trying to keep kids amused and on track with school. My sons and I laugh about it now, but the stress of fearing one or both would come screaming into my office yelling, “MOM!” during a conference call was tremendous. They were kids being kids and I could not fault them for that, but there were more than a few times that it all felt too hard and like far too much.
Those feelings meant doing what most parents do: protecting children from the tough stuff and creating an environment that felt safe and stable, even during the times that I felt neither.
The instinct to protect our children never goes away. I had the same feeling on 9/11 that I had when the pandemic started: I wanted my children at home where I could see they were safe. It didn’t matter that my sons were 19 years older than they were when those planes struck. What is different is that they have shown me time and again that they have grown into strong, capable, resilient and compassionate people. I am now confident that we can talk as three adults about the difficult, the sad, and the frightening and it won’t make them fear that either I or they won’t be OK. I imagine many parents are seeing that growth manifest in their children.
This pandemic has taken so much from so many and it will not take on a rosier glow as time passes. But it has created for me what is likely the last, and very unexpected, period in my life when I will have an extended time with my sons at home. For us, it has been a time to get to know and appreciate each other more as adults, talk about the big issues we need to tackle as individuals and society — and to rewatch the Disney-Pixar movies of their youth and finally laugh at the same parts.
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and chair of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Stowe and is a Vermont native.