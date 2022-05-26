Every time an election comes around, we hear accusations about how the rich aren’t paying their fair share. We hear these accusations so often that many people just assume that they’re true but there’s more to the story. For starters we don’t even agree on who the rich are, and what constitutes a fair share.
Warning: Math ahead. Strap in.
The National Taxpayers Union Foundation reports that people at the top 1 percent of adjusted gross income — over $540,009 — pay 40 percent of federal income taxes. The top 5 percent, between $217,913 and $540,009, pays 60 percent of federal income taxes.
The top 50 percent — over $43,614 — pays 97 percent of federal income taxes. The bottom 50 percent, or less than $43,614 in gross income, pays 3 percent of federal income taxes. So, it seems, the rich, those with incomes over $540,009, are indeed paying their fair share.
Of course, not everyone agrees. An article in New York Magazine claims that while the 40.08 percent statistic is true, it’s misleading because it doesn’t take two factors into account.
“The first problem with the state is that it makes no reference to the proportion of income the rich earn,” the magazine reported.
True. Suppose the rich are earning 90 percent of the income but only paying 40 percent of the taxes, that would be a case of the rich not paying their fair share. But a USA Today article from 2020 says just the opposite: The top 1 percent of earners account for about 20 percent of the country’s total income annually, so the fact that they pay 40 percent of taxes still sounds to me like the rich are paying a pretty fair share.
“Second, and worse still,” New York magazine reported, “the stat ignores the fact that income taxes are just one component of the federal tax system, and federal taxes are just one component of the total tax system. The trick of describing only the share of income taxes paid by the richest one percent is to make people think it means all taxes.”
But the statistic states outright that it is looking at income taxes. After all, isn’t that where the question of inequality is centered, not whether the rich pay more tax on gas, or groceries or hotels?
Another complaint is that billionaires pay taxes at a lower rate than typical working-class taxpayers. An article in American Progress claimed that a study by White House economists in September 2021 found that the “400 wealthiest U.S. families paid an average income tax rate of just 8.2 percent from 2010 to 2018.”
Assuming that this study is accurate, it would seem these 400 wealthy families aren’t paying their fair share. But how do they get away with it? After all, tax evasion is a crime. It turns out that they’re not evading taxes but simply earning money from capital gains and investments and not from a paycheck. The tax on capital gains is kept low to encourage investment, which helps the economy. The capital gains tax rate is a key part of economic strategy and is approved by both Republicans and Democrats. If the capital gains tax rate is set too high investors will take their money elsewhere and our economy will suffer.
People also complain that capital gains have unrealized gains that go untaxed because investments aren’t taxed until they are sold. But selling stock is the way to take advantage of your profits. You could give someone in poverty a million dollars in stocks, but they wouldn’t receive any benefit until they sold some of the stock. Rich people will pay taxes when they cash in their gains and sell their stock.
There have been attempts to simplify the federal and state tax codes to eliminate loopholes, which are basically just provisions in the law to encourage certain kinds of behavior. Perhaps go to a flat tax. But the tax code is a tool politicians love to tweak to achieve their political goals and reward their favored constituency, such as progressive tax rates that charge a higher rate the more you make.
So, simplifying the tax code is a tough problem because, when you get down to it, none of the players want a simplified tax code with fewer loopholes.
Oh, by the way, who are the rich? It’s a loaded term that’s never defined, so they’re effectively anyone with more money than me. It pays no attention to who the rich are or how they got that way. Those who vilify the rich are really involved in class warfare.
So, the next time you hear someone charging that the rich don’t pay their fair share, ask them to define who the rich are and what their fair share is. If they won’t or can’t define what they’re talking about, they’re trying to make the rich look like the bad guys no matter how much they pay.
Michael Havemeyer is account executive in the insurance industry who works with local businesses owners. He moved to Stowe five years ago to be closer to his family.
