I want to thank the people of Stowe for actively and enthusiastically participating in this election. Over the last few months, you’ve invited me into your homes, you’ve shared your struggles with me, and I’ve learned from you. This type of conversation is not just what makes up our community, it’s essential to the foundation of our democracy.
At the same time, this election has surfaced frustration and many hard conversations. The stakes of this election are high. I know that reading social media for the last few months has become a much more emotional experience. I know that seeing your neighbor might feel a bit different when you’re supporting opposing campaigns.
Stowe residents want to hear their candidates talk about the issues. That’s why I’d like to take some time to focus on what I believe is critical to our town’s future.
As your state representative, I will not just vote in favor of, but lead on critical legislation for our state and our town. This means passing paid family leave so that no Vermonter must choose between earning a wage and taking care of their family. It means passing critical climate legislation so that the people of Stowe can enjoy abundant winters for generations to come. These bills enjoy overwhelming support from Vermonters but just need one extra vote in the House — a single vote — to pass. I pledge to be that vote.
I’ll also work hard to protect and expand access to reproductive liberty. When it comes to personal healthcare decisions, I believe that you know what’s best for your family, and politicians should not pretend to know better. I will vote to protect your rights.
As someone who has experienced challenges around housing and traffic in our community firsthand, I will bring investment and attention to these issues in our community. I plan to work with the Vermont Agency of Transportation to finally allow our town to build bus stops along Mountain Road. I’ll also advocate for expanded investment in affordable housing and to modernize Act 250 to make it easier to build affordable housing so that young families and workers can live in our community.
This campaign has been able to demonstrate momentum because on the issues, you will always know where I stand, clearly and unequivocally.
I’m proud to share that my campaign has been endorsed by our U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, Congressman Peter Welch, and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint. I’ve also earned the support of every major environmental, pro-choice, labor and gun safety organization in the state. Lastly, I’m proud to have over 100-plus residents publicly supporting my candidacy.
Although our two-party system has serious, fundamental flaws, legislating is a team sport. As a proud Democrat, I’m positioned to work with the strongly Democratic majority in both houses of the Legislature. I have experience drafting legislation and have worked closely with members of our Statehouse, which I’ll use to champion the issues most important to our town.
I’m not just a Democrat though, I have a demonstrated track record of reaching across the aisle. One endorsement of mine that I’m proud to note is from Stuart Stevens. Many of you likely know Stevens from around town. I first worked with him on a local project to support survivors of sexual assault. Stevens was and is conservative. He has worked for five Republican presidential campaigns, including serving as a top advisor to Mitt Romney. I have deep admiration and respect for him, and I’m honored to have his support.
In this campaign so far, I’ve knocked on just about every door in town and heard the issues that are on your mind. I’ve learned about the kind of future that Stowe residents want. Those conversations have shown me that we share far more in common about where we want our community to head. Regardless of political party, the people of Stowe want a community that they can proudly pass down to their children and grandchildren.
As your representative, I promise to listen closely to the perspectives of everyone in our town, no matter your political party or who you voted for. When everyone in our community participates in our democracy, it makes us stronger. More so than any mountains or foliage, it’s the people of Stowe that make our community so special. I don’t have all the answers but I’m confident that we can find them together.
