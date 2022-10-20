Scott Weathers

I want to thank the people of Stowe for actively and enthusiastically participating in this election. Over the last few months, you’ve invited me into your homes, you’ve shared your struggles with me, and I’ve learned from you. This type of conversation is not just what makes up our community, it’s essential to the foundation of our democracy.

At the same time, this election has surfaced frustration and many hard conversations. The stakes of this election are high. I know that reading social media for the last few months has become a much more emotional experience. I know that seeing your neighbor might feel a bit different when you’re supporting opposing campaigns.

