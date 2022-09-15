One of the greatest joys of campaigning has been meeting my neighbors, learning what’s on their minds and visiting just about every inch of our town. In my conversations so far, I have heard from the people of Stowe that solving issues around increased traffic, affordable housing and property taxes will be critical to our town’s future.
On each of these issues, I hope to bring a fresh perspective. As a Democrat, I look forward to negotiating with my colleagues in the Legislature to bring investment and attention that is in closer proportion to the dollars that our town pays in taxes every year.
When it comes to traffic, I know what it’s like to wait in line for hours to go to the mountain or anywhere else in town. Living on Mountain Road, I wake up to cars backed up from Friday through Sunday on winter mornings. As Stowe’s state representative, I will work closely with the Agency of Transportation and our Legislature to figure out creative solutions to our traffic problem.
As a community, we need greater cooperation from the state to allow us to finally build usable bus stops along Mountain Road, construct additional off-site parking and more.
Affordable housing is deeply personal to me. As a renter, I’ve met just about every landlord in town, hoping to secure housing. As a hopeful homeowner, I’ve toured properties within hours of being posted on Zillow, only to lose out on bids to all-cash buyers.
If we want to create a community that is livable for young families and the workers who power our town, we have to expand our investment in affordable housing and tweak Act 250 in order to make it easier for Stowe to support locals.
During my campaign, I’ve learned how Stoweites are struggling with property taxes. I was recently chatting with a family who bought a home 10 years ago for $280,000 that is now valued at nearly $750,000. They can’t afford to pay taxes on three quarter of a million dollars.
In 2024, Stowe will complete a townwide reappraisal, which is likely to increase appraisals significantly. Worse, in 2018, the Legislature lowered income sensitivity caps on property taxes. These two facts combine to mean that some Stoweites — particularly those who are house-rich but moderate-income — might be worse off. This will be at the front of my mind during the next legislative biennium.
At the statewide level, I expect reproductive liberty to emerge as a key issue during the next legislative session. The Supreme Court’s outrageous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is forcing communities to protect reproductive rights at the state level.
Growing up, my mother spent her career working to expand reproductive rights in the United States and around the globe. That’s why I’m thrilled to see the Reproductive Liberty Amendment on the ballot this November, which will protect all Vermonters’ right to make their own reproductive decisions without interference from politicians.
As Stowe’s state representative, I promise to not just vote pro-choice but to lead. I will fight to protect your rights, not take them away. Reproductive rights are human rights, and the government should not have a say in what anyone does with their bodies. When it comes to personal health care decisions, I believe that you know what’s best for your family, and politicians should not pretend to know better.
I’m highly interested in cosponsoring legislation to make Vermont a safe harbor for people seeking abortions and to protect the safety of health care providers. For example, it is critical that Vermont law enforcement has the legal ability to decline to cooperate with out-of-state investigations related to abortion care.
I have tremendous respect for my opponent, as we both came to Stowe to start families and live in a place that we love. However, I am concerned that he has not yet provided clarity on where he stands on important issues. I am glad that Stowe voters will have a conservative option to select from on Nov. 8 — our elections are healthier when they are competitive.
However, I encourage voters to ask my opponent where he stands on issues that will come up in the next legislative session like gun safety, climate change, holding corporations accountable for their pollution, and more. If elected, which bills will he support? How will he work to make progress on these issues?
Fundamentally, the job of state representative is to represent the interests and beliefs of Stoweites by voting for and against legislation, sponsoring bills and more. I promise to answer questions about my record or my views transparently, even if we may not always agree. It’s my belief that Stowe needs a representative with a demonstrated track record of standing up for important causes and our town.
