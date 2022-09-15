Scott Weathers

One of the greatest joys of campaigning has been meeting my neighbors, learning what’s on their minds and visiting just about every inch of our town. In my conversations so far, I have heard from the people of Stowe that solving issues around increased traffic, affordable housing and property taxes will be critical to our town’s future.

On each of these issues, I hope to bring a fresh perspective. As a Democrat, I look forward to negotiating with my colleagues in the Legislature to bring investment and attention that is in closer proportion to the dollars that our town pays in taxes every year.

