“How much do you know about British Empiricism?” I sought to punish Lorrie who was typing on her phone while we were supposed to be having breakfast together at Butler’s Pantry.
“Huh?
“You know. John Locke’s ‘tabula rasa,’ which posits that the human mind is a blank slate at birth, without rules for processing data, and that data is added and rules for processing are formed solely by one’s experiences.”
“Oh … nothing. What made you think of that?”
Good question. The answer was standing right in front of me. The Stowe Reporter building, of which I had a direct view from the table at which we were seated.
“The Reporter building,” I answered. “Lately it’s been getting harder and harder for me to come up with ideas for my column. And I think the reason is that we have stopped doing things. Lately, other than going out for a walk for an hour or so a day, I spend my entire life in front of one screen or another, or with my nose in a book. Not easy to develop witty and telling observations about life when you’re living your own in a sensory deprivation chamber.”
At this point I was not at all certain that Lorrie was listening. And I certainly wouldn’t have blamed her if she wasn’t.
Nobody likes a wannabe-erudite crybaby.
I dropped the subject, though, between you and me, I am borderline desperate for some new experiences.
•••
Lorrie, evidently, had been listening. This I know because two hours after breakfast she forwarded me a message from a travel agent friend of hers saying, in brief, that Lorrie and I are going to Ireland next week.
And not only are we going to Ireland, I read on, we’re going to travel around Ireland on a tour bus with a bunch of other people. You know that strange-looking breed that descends upon us every autumn? Well, Lorrie and I are going to be two of them. I wonder if we’ll get badges.
Habitually, we have traveled alone. We land at foreign airports, rent a car, and off we go, the norm being to stay isolated from others other than tipped employees at restaurants and the occasional conversation struck up in a hotel lobby or bar. It’s always been just us, spectacular landscapes, and a lot of great meals.
But all of that is about to change and, hesitant though I was initially, I now find myself wildly excited by the prospect. Twenty, maybe 30 people with whom one might potentially strike up a conversation, even a friendship.
I also find the prospect somewhat daunting. I have never done anything of this kind before. On the one hand, I have made a career of making small talk with strangers, as in “Welcome to my restaurant … So, where are you from? … How are you enjoying Stowe? … You in town for long?” But playing mine host to paying customers is not at all like the level playing field on which I will be encountering my new travel mates. Coequals one and all, with the possible exception of the tour guide.
I am trying, unsuccessfully, not to overthink this. The closest I can come, when I contemplate meeting these people, is my recollection of encountering classmates for the first time in a college class with 20 or 30 students. We are all together, ostensibly, because we share a common interest — seeing the sights of Ireland in the case of the bus tour; learning, say, all that we can about the works of Geoffrey Chaucer in the case of the classroom.
It never took long, in the classroom, to sort out the motivated students from the slackers, the gifted from the less so, the brown-nosers from those of a less sycophantic mien. Back then there was often also the element of seeking out a suitable love object, but I don’t see that happening on this particular bus ride.
The larger question — and it is for me a biggie — is what is happening to me that has made me receptive to the idea of gallivanting around the Irish countryside with a bunch of … well, maybe that’s the point. With a bunch of … I have no idea how to finish that sentence.
It occurs to me that I am, and have been for all my travel years, a travel snob, a man who has always considered tour bus passengers to be some sort of ‘Tourists of a Lesser God.” And if this sounds like a True Confession, it is because it is. Suddenly, as I am about to embark on this tour, I awaken to the possibility that, while Lorrie and I have been traversing the lengths and breadths of continents all by our lonesome, having the same conversations that we were likely to have had at the dinner table at home, there have been, on board these buses, groups of others who have likely been enjoying the value added of getting to know one another, of sharing the similarities and dissimilarities of their pasts and backgrounds, of discussing the sights and sounds and aromas of travel en masse, an enriching experience for all concerned.
It is my profound hope that this will be the case, and that I will forgive myself in the course of time for having been such a pompous ass for so long.
But if it turns out that they’re a bunch of tedious zealots who believe themselves to be making some sort of sacred pilgrimage to the land of their forebears, well, Lorrie and I can always stay in town, have a nice dinner together, go up to the room and watch BBC news.
I will let you know how it goes on the rebound. Meanwhile, rest assured that I fully intend to kiss the Blarney Stone, aka “The Stone of Eloquence,” as I know of no one more in need of a renewal of eloquence than me.
