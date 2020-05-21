By next month, my husband’s wardrobe is going to be reduced to one dress shirt for weddings and funerals and a handful of beefy tees with fabric so heavy they won’t make good mask ties if I cut them apart.
One by one, I’ve pilfered shirts out of his wardrobe — first the ones with fit issues, then the ones with obvious signs of wear, and I’m now into the ones he probably won’t miss because he never wears them.
I hope he wasn’t saving those for a special occasion.
To be able to find a silver lining in a pandemic is to be both lucky and immensely privileged. Lucky to have made the decision, lo those many years ago, to stay in Vermont rather than follow a degree, as expected, into the corporate life of a major city. Lucky to have state government, from the top down through the Legislature to local town councils, willing to take the best science and run with it, putting us all in the position of living in the state with the best statistics in the nation.
It’s out there, this virus, and I rather feel, as we begin to cautiously open ourselves back up to come in contact with each other, as if we’ve got ahold of the tail of a dragon and are hiding behind flimsy fireproof shields as he inhales and turns around to get a good look at us.
If we all keep our shields up, we may be able to harmlessly deflect the flames. If we falter — whoosh! We’ll go up in smoke.
This is likely what living with COVID-19 looks like until a reliable vaccine is found: no mask, no shirt, no shoes, no service. Add to that a preference for no cash, no crowding, no fever, and please, no fussing.
Wearing a mask during allergy season is not for the faint at heart. This morning, I sneezed. It was the sort of sneeze that starts as a tickle and ends with the eyes closed and head snapping.
If you’re behind the wheel when you let loose with one of these, you become a genuine menace on the highway. If you’re behind a mask — well, there’s a reason someone invented the disposable tissue. I’ve discovered that carrying not one mask, but two, is a very good idea. You can hardly turn your recently sneezed-in mask inside out.
Masks made out of old oxford cloth dress shirts are not the most comfortable (and may not be the most effective) masks ever devised, but they’re not as uncomfortable as a properly fit N95, which starts abrading the cheeks within minutes of putting it on. Skiwear manufacturers are stepping into the breach with fabrics usually found in synthetic mid and base layers, to create masks that wick perspiration away and create a reasonably comfortable dry environment against the skin.
Having found the fabrics, now they’re working on crafting a universal fit. They’re close — one size, as in all things universal, fits most.
In rural Vermont, where I live, mask compliance is not universal. Certainly there are those who view wearing a mask effete, possibly elitist, a political statement, or just too confining and uncomfortable to manage.
But Stowe has a well-organized campaign to get a mask to everyone in the community. Out here, we don’t. If you’re lucky enough to have a working sewing machine, your husband’s old shirts to work from, access to a computer and a working knowledge of both Google and your own limitations as a mantua-maker, you can make some workable creations for your own household.
Absent that, you’re left trying to find something that doesn’t exist except in random quantities in the inventory of those who work with wood, metal, or paint.
And when 1,900 cars show up at the Berlin Airport to collect food from the Farm to Families program, and the state has to beg people to stop coming, I think it might be safe to assume that buying a mask for every member of a household is not high on some families’ priority lists.
People serving the public are required to wear masks and gloves to protect the public, and I think that’s a terrific first step. But mask-wearing should be universal and mandatory in places of business. If we assume businesses are opening from a position of no infection, and a member of the staff becomes infected, they likely became infected through contact with the public.
And as we’re discovering with the meat packing industry, infected staff can force a business to close down. In a small state, it can force us all to close back down again.
If we want to open Vermont back up, we need to protect our front-line staff, the engine that makes the tourism industry sputter along, from ourselves and our visitors. We need to make sure the clerks and the waitstaff, everyone who comes in contact with the public, receives as much, if not more, protection from this virus than the general public.
If we’re throwing money at the problem, in addition to supplying hungry households with food, we should be throwing masks into every box. Delivery firms tasked with stocking brochure racks for the upcoming season should have contracts to deliver cases of masks to the hotels, motels and attractions these visitors will frequent.
Asking visitors to isolate, as Hawaii is doing, for 14 days is not practical. But asking them to wear a mask to protect those serving them, we could do that much.
We’ve got a dragon by the tail. Get your shields in place.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.