We believe survivors. This phrase became the foundation for the weekly demonstrations in Stowe that spanned the last six months of 2021. These demonstrations were necessary because our society blames and distrusts survivors and has difficulty reconciling the fact that people they like, and who have done good things, can also commit acts of harm. This dynamic is further complicated when the perpetrator is a white male in a leadership position.
Let me clarify a few points about the case that was at the center of the demonstrations — accounts of assault, harassment and stalking committed by Kyle Walker.
Those who believe there was a “thorough investigation” into the case against Walker are wrong. It is unclear whether his position of power influenced the investigation and the Washington County State’s Attorney’s decision to not file charges. It is likely that the statute of limitations expiring on one or more potential charges influenced the depth of the investigation.
There were no follow-up interviews. There was additional information (potential evidence) that was not requested. The state’s attorney chose not to interview the victim prior to making his charging decision.
Those who believe that it was appropriate for the town of Stowe to rely upon the police investigation and state’s attorney’s charging decision as a basis for determining the disciplinary action for Walker are wrong.
According to national data, of every 100 sexual assaults an estimated five to 20 are reported to law enforcement. Of those that are reported, 0.4 to 5.4 are prosecuted, with 0.2 to 5.2 resulting in conviction. In other words, of every 100 assaults, zero to five assaults result in prosecution. Prosecution is not, and should not be, a requirement for disciplinary action, especially in cases of sexual assault. The town had the opportunity, and responsibility, to conduct its own investigation and chose not to do so.
Those who believe that false reports of sexual assault are common place are wrong. Keep in mind the data above — only 5 to 20 percent of sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement. Of the reports that are made, national research has found that between 2.1 and 7.1 percent of the reports are false, a number that is likely inflated due to inconsistent definitions of false reporting.
It is important to understand the difference between false reporting and cases that do not result in prosecution due to lack of evidence, delayed reporting and other factors. The risks to survivors when reporting are numerous — complete loss of privacy, scrutiny about every aspect of their lives, threats of harm, loss of employment, pressure from family and friends, shame and much more.
I was heartened by the outpouring of support for the survivor in this case and the widespread call for the termination of Walker as fire chief. It was clear that he had lost public trust as businesses, schools and individuals reached out with concerns about his role and presence in the community. The town took appropriate action in December 2021 when terminating him for not regaining public trust.
This feeling of justice was short lived when, in February 2022, the town agreed to a settlement with Walker which included a $100,000 payment, no accountability or acceptance of wrongdoing, and allowance for him to resign as fire chief and other related positions.
I understand the pressure the town felt. The past year has not been easy. There is trust to re-build and day-to-day work to focus on. Likely most influential was the prospect of a long and costly lawsuit looming ahead without a settlement. These factors allowed a perpetrator of harm to maintain power throughout the negotiations.
This issue is larger than the town of Stowe. Threats of lawsuits are rampant. Settlements are reached even when the case is strong, as was true in this case. If we are ever going to end acts of harm to others, we must be willing to take a stand, no matter the cost, financial or otherwise.
Even with my displeasure with this settlement, I recognize that we have made progress. Rachel Fisher stood strong and consistent, giving voice to survivors and calling attention to sexual assault, harassment and stalking committed by people in positions of power. Walker is no longer in a position of power in the town of Stowe. The voters have approved a budget that includes the addition of a human resource director who can focus on training and appropriate handling of employee misconduct.
The town is updating personnel policies to support accountability and swift action in cases of egregious employee misconduct. The Stowe community (and beyond) has had to grapple with a leader who committed vile acts and betrayed public trust while learning that its citizens will not back down and will stand for truth and safety. As a result of all of this, Stowe is a safer community.
As we move forward, we must believe survivors. We must create an environment that is safe and supportive for survivors to report assault. We must create systems that act swiftly and decisively to hold perpetrators accountable. As friends, family members and colleagues, we must stand by perpetrators who take accountability and support them to get the help necessary to stop future harm.
And, for our children, we must teach about consent, power and healthy relationships so our next generation learns that harming others will not be tolerated.
Becky Gonyea is executive director of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to end domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County.
