“There is no way Trump will win. Americans will not elect that man president.”
I said it six years ago and I have thought of it countless times since. It was the summer of 2016. Trump had defied conventional wisdom and traditional politics and was the presumptive Republican nominee for president.
It was early June, after Trump had the delegates he needed for the nomination, but before the Republican National Convention and his official nomination. This was back in the days when the coup that was being discussed was a floor flight at the convention that would result in enough delegates switching to another candidate to deny Trump the nomination. It was a pipe dream then as much as it had ever been and 2016 certainly wasn’t the first-time party leaders and activists from both parties entertained fantasies of pulling off such a feat and securing the nomination for their preferred candidate.
I was on vacation with my two, then high-school-aged sons on the little mountainous island of Dominica. The island was still recovering from a severe tropical storm that had done incredible damage to its steep, narrow roads and before Hurricane Maria would again devastate the beautiful island and her people a year later.
Dodging, weaving and bouncing along roads that, at times, looked impassible, my sons and I had set our sights on a challenging 10-mile hike to the island’s Boiling Lake. There was an older couple from just outside London bouncing along with us, sometimes grabbing the backs of the seats in front of them while looking at each other with expressions that seemed to question every life decision that had led them to this moment. I decided to strike up a conversation to distract us all from a situation over which we had no control. I chose politics — something else that was feeling out of control in both of our countries: the U.S. with our looming presidential election and the United Kingdom debating an exit from the European Union, or Brexit.
With six years between me and the back of that van, I can still recall the confidence with which both my sons and I replied when this couple asked if America was going to elect Trump president. No. Unequivocally no. Not that man. Not America. That’s not who we are.
It was clearly what they wanted to hear and what we desperately wanted to believe. They did not seem entirely convinced, but they didn’t push back.
I, in turn, asked if the U.K. was going to vote to leave the EU. They were equally confident that it would never happen. People are upset, they explained, but they know all the benefits of being in the EU and they’ll just never vote to leave. I was probably as confident that they were seeing the situation clearly, as they were of me and my prediction of the U.S. election outcome.
I would like to think it’s because I love this country so deeply that I didn’t see the many flaws and failings that led to Trump’s victory. And I do love this country, both reflexively due to upbringing, but also on a more conscious level.
There were limits to what I saw when I looked at America. If I’m honest, there still are. I had and still have the privilege to see past many of our country’s problems because they largely are not mine. Seeing America clearly is still a work in progress, as am I. I imagine many in the U.K. woke up the day after the vote to leave the EU feeling very much the same.
In these past six years, there have been many more moments that have shaken my confidence in my ability to understand the American people. We’re a complicated bunch that has become more complicated and more divided by the distinct media universes in which we inhabit. I haven’t reached the point of being jaded. I remain hopeful, but I am also realistic.
We have had far too many shattered “Not here. Not in America” moments to think we can’t go backwards. Now we must admit we have gone backwards because we have.
If there is one lesson to take from the six years between 2016 and this year’s midterm elections that are only weeks away, it is that nothing is guaranteed, even things we had been told the Constitution guarantees, like our privacy rights, including bodily autonomy and marriage equality. But on the federal level, the former is gone, and the latter is more and more frequently threatened, even by a Supreme Court justice.
We are who we are as a country because we have willed ourselves to become it — for better and worse. The midterm election will be another opportunity to flex our will. To be counted. To shape our future. To show who we are.
The question that can’t be answered until Nov. 9 is who wanted it more. I hope it’s you and I hope you want a more equitable, more just, kinder and safer America. But even more than that, I hope you want democracy because our democratic institutions are what make all other progress possible. Vote.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Craftsbury.
