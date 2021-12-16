Reading the recent draft local hazard mitigation plan for Stowe brought home the reality of the hazards we face with climate breakdown. Prepared for the town by the Lamoille County Planning Commission, the document provides guidance in addressing the impact of local hazards, which range from floods to windstorms and other extreme weather events, even dam failures — yes, dam failures.
All are classified as having high risk for Stowe. The plan is a wake-up call. Fortunately, the plan also addresses local actions that can be taken to reduce the severity of incidents.
It got me thinking though about what hazard mitigation measures are impervious to the physics of climate change. The unrelenting rise in the levels of atmospheric greenhouse gases is scrambling the earth’s physical systems, amplifying feedbacks such as tundra meltdown and ice sheet disintegration.
Solving the climate crisis is not one of those problems that individuals can accomplish alone. We are certainly not going to solve it by switching to LEDs or by deciding not to fly to Florida — not when 100 companies are responsible for 71 percent of global emissions. Indeed, to solve the climate crisis, we need a full commitment from government, and as individuals, a collective commitment to becoming politically active to pressure governments to do the right thing.
Fortunately, in Vermont, we have the full force of the law, the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2020, that commits Vermont to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions incrementally to 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. The Vermont Climate Action Plan, recently adopted by the Vermont Climate Council, puts forth more than 230 tangible actions that Vermont can take to both reduce our emissions as well as create an adaptive and resilient future for Vermont communities.
Many of the policies and actions outlined in the plan require legislative action. It’s important that any legislation focuses on several critical components from the plan.
First, nearly two-thirds of Vermont’s emissions come from the transportation and heating sectors, so it is in those sectors that the most significant improvements are needed. That means transitioning to electric vehicles, investing in public transit and supporting more biking, walking and other clean transportation options — and making the necessary investments to create a more affordable and equitable transportation system.
As for the heating sector, we must invest in more weatherization efforts and help Vermonters to install efficient, electric heating options that make our homes healthier and more comfortable.
Second, 100 percent of the fossil fuels that Vermonters use come from other states. Over the last decade, Vermonters have spent an average of almost $2 billion a year on these imported fossil fuels. We must instead invest in homegrown renewables. Efficient and renewable alternatives keep a far higher share of our energy dollars recirculating in Vermont, providing good jobs and improving the state economy.
Another important action is to implement policies that support sustainable development and to address the housing shortage. We need to consider ways we can grow our town centers and rural areas to create places where people want and can afford to live. But in so doing, we must protect our natural resources and recognize that maintaining healthy forests, fields and waters strengthen our climate resilience.
Whatever path we take, we must include and engage those most vulnerable to climate change in finding and delivering community-based solutions. Fortunately, the Climate Action Plan recognizes this and recommends that Vermont adopt a statewide environmental justice policy, something other states have already done. Such a policy would be incorporated into the work of agencies and departments across state government and would support the delivery of environmental benefits to disproportionately burdened communities.
There is no time to waste in the race against the Earth’s physical systems. Emissions must fall by at least half in this decade if we’re to have a chance to defeat climate change. All the plans in the world won’t amount to much without bold action.
I urge local leaders and legislators to take all necessary steps and support the recommendations in our Climate Action Plan so that our children and grandchildren have a fighting chance.
Catherine Crawley has a doctorate in science communication and chairs the Stowe Energy Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.