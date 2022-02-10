Welcome to Black History Month, 1619-2022.
It’s quite possible Jan. 19, 2022, surpassed Jan. 6, 2021, as the most gut-wrenching event in my lifetime. Watching the entire membership of Abraham Lincoln’s Republican Party individually stand and reject what for decades has been the U.S. Senate’s easiest bipartisan vote.
They turned their backs on a voting rights bill when it’s needed most since the Civil War. It was a complete reversal for 16 GOP senators, who supported election reform during a 99-1 vote in 2002. They were joined and influenced by a new breed of Republican, growing out of the Tea Party movement.
Actually, they’re anti-government racists, disguised as fiscal conservatives.
Jim Crow has returned, using fear and falsehoods as its path to power.
So long as your skin is white.
Let’s not kid ourselves. Racism’s rise has been on display ever since Barack Obama moved into the White House. No state is immune, and that includes Vermont and its New England neighbors.
Color was buried deep in the state’s public awareness until television arrived around 1951. Here’s one aging Vermonter’s overview of his relationship with racism before and after.
Pondering all this, my late father jumped into my consciousness. I realized the dreadful vote on Jan. 19 was his 110th birthday. A New England Yankee Republican, he moved his family to Burlington the summer of 1948, setting up the middle child to roll through K-12 from the same doorstep.
From first grade up to today, I’ve never stopped wondering, “What’s the big deal with skin color anyway?” I still await the answer. My own education of race uniquely flowed through sports, from Burlington to Boston, a 25-year path to a world where I prematurely saw myself as an informed supporter.
Demographics certainly explained Vermont’s race awareness. In Burlington, the 1950s produced a 44 percent increase in the Black resident population. It rose from (this is not a typo) 62 persons in 1950 to 89 in 1960. I do recall one lanky Black girl in a fourth grade photo, never seen again in other years.
Burlington High School was then the state’s largest by far. I pulled out the 1961 yearbook last week and counted one Black teacher in the entire school. There were zero persons of color in the senior class.
The most likely place white Vermonters might encounter Black people in those years was using the rest rooms at the Champlain Valley Fair.
However, those demographics don’t indict that era’s Vermonters as racists, white supremacists or right-wing haters. How can you make judgments on something most had never encountered? Uneducated explained it then, but don’t lean on that in 2022.
At 16, starting my grade 11 school year, I was hired — and paid! — as a sportswriter by the Burlington daily, Vermont Sunday News. It was the reign of Ollie Dunlap. The son of a Black military man stationed in St. Albans, the likes of Dunlap had never been seen in these parts. He was a man-child playing against boys to the benefit of Coach Bob White and Bellows Free Academy teammates. He played mainly football, but basketball and track as well; he was in the headlines every week through the school year.
Now, I was hearing comments rarely heard in these parts: racism on parade in public. Not only rival coaches and parents, but the N-word and worse flowed through the locker rooms of the kids on other teams as well as their friends on the sidelines.
Dunlap broke every touchdown and rushing record possible in Vermont football of the ’50s. He earned a scholarship to Michigan State, along with Don Allard, a talented teammate.
First, Dunlap had all Vermonters licking their chops. He was going to the August Shrine Game at Dartmouth Stadium, and he was going to crush hated New Hampshire, the perennial winner of this rivalry. The game ended in a tie.
This high school senior writer blasted the big shot southern Vermont coaches (and teachers) for, as they explained, using Dunlap often as a decoy. It was my first attack on racism — a word I still wasn’t even aware of. A decade later, it was confirmed those coaches intended to show they could win without “him.”
Juggling University of Vermont classes while working as a Burlington Free Press reporter brought forth interview opportunities with interesting sports people. One was a session with the Indianapolis Clowns, a Black baseball team traveling to towns to play local nines, while waiting for their chance to be seen by scouts.
Likely around my age, it was a great chat, sobering when they described travel and hotel confrontations. They stayed at it knowing a former Clown player was making an impact in the major leagues. His name was Hank Aaron.
Things happened as well beyond the press box. As a former player in a YMCA Church League, it was a treat to coach the St. Paul’s juniors (ages 11-14) during two college years. At UVM I took a one-credit coaching basketball course with legendary coach Fuzzy Evans. Over the term, he taught and repeated the five basic plays of the Catamount varsity.
In the 1964-65 season, St. Paul’s used all five of Evans’ plays to perfection and won the Burlington championship. This put us in the New England championships where we stunned everyone, upsetting Watertown Armenian in Newton, Mass., and then shocking Worcester, Mass., in Burlington. Suddenly, we were big news and in the championship game in Springfield, Mass., against defending New England champion New Haven, Conn.
Ironically, New Haven’s entry was also named St. Paul’s, and displayed the same color uniforms. The difference? One St. Paul’s was white, the other, Black.
St. Paul’s-Vermont was warming up as St. Paul’s-Connecticut paraded onto the court. The first player dunked the ball. I looked at the wide eyes of our team. Game over!
St. Paul’s-Vermont managed to “win” the second quarter, a tremendous thrill, and did keep the final margin less than 40 points.
The Vermont team did have one Black player, a gentle boy named John who may have never been out of Burlington in his life. Not only did New Haven bring players, but cheerleaders came as well, a dozen young Black teenagers. John got the nerve to chat with them at halftime. He smiled all the way home.
By the mid 1960s, awareness of racism neared the boiling point nationally with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s campaigns making strides. A natural issue for college students, UVM was involved on a campus still lean on any demographic other than white. The first concern, at least among males, was Vietnam. In any case the school was now under fire for its support of maybe the most controversial annual event on any campus in the nation.
Kake Walk was launched in 1893. It finally died in December 1969. It’s been dissected ever since and needs no more comment.
Employed since 1967 as UVM’s sports information director, plus additional public relations with ROTC and student activity, I shrugged my shoulders at news of yet another student riot. In April 1969 — this time Harvard — the dean of students and others were forcibly dragged out of University Hall in historic Harvard Yard.
I’ve never figured out the odds of stepping onto that campus four months later as an employee, or, on top of that, explaining Kake Walk to Harvard freshman basketball players.
This included five Black student athletes on the then separate freshman team. They were a national celebrity group, with James Brown — yes, J.B., CBS’s Sunday football host — and Floyd Lewis enrolling at Harvard. New Maryland coach, Lefty Driesell, had tried to lure the two D.C. stars with a full-page advertisement in the Washington Post.
I brought up the just eliminated Kake Walk with them. As I went through the details, they were looking at each other in disbelief. I was someone from Mars. I tried to play defense, pointing out that my jock house fraternity looked upon the event as just another athletic competition. They were playing only to win (they did). I saw the “No Sale” in their eyes. It was strike two and strike three for me.
So, that was the first day of real lifetime race education. Kake Walk’s departure was Vermont’s first big step. I witnessed old Harvard moving forward to new Harvard. It was a tense campus, merging gender (Radcliffe) and expanding students of color, along with white men and legacies. The pressure on a growing group of Black athletes was not to win games; the heat to be involved elsewhere came from Black Power brothers and sisters.
The old and the new are now half a century past those times. Thinking all this over, I go full circle to the irony of that first Boston year. Robert Watson, the dean of students who was attacked at University Hall, would be become my boss as athletic director.
While entering a Harvard administration building in The Square, I see, sitting there in his office, Bill Brathwaite, the only Black teacher in 1960-61 at Burlington High School.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears occasionally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.