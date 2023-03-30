We have a housing emergency, and it will reach crisis proportions this summer.
If that sounds alarmist, it only hints at how alarming it will be for Vermonters experiencing homelessness and the cities, towns and villages of Vermont that will need to respond to people without shelter in their communities. Despite all the talk about housing being everyone’s No. 1 priority, the only plan offered for the coming year, is the massive removal of those now in hotel-based shelter.
This program has been funded with federal COVID-19 emergency dollars, which are due to run out this month. The Budget Adjustment Act is set to extend the funding through May with surplus state funding, but come July, funds to shelter those without housing will need to come from next year’s budget. As of January, the state has been spending $6 to $7 million a month to provide hotel-housing for 1,800 households or 2,800 individuals, including 600 children. The Legislature and the Scott administration are on track to allocate less than half that amount in current budget plans for fiscal year 2024.
For three years, we have paid hotel owners tourist room rates, and the owners have not been held accountable for even a minimum of health, safety, security and facility maintenance. We have had three years to form a plan that is smarter, allows people to move forward and doesn’t continue to throw good money after bad.
It is an outrage that after three years, our only plan is to turn people out on the street. We know what that looks like. At my church in Montpelier, there are 10-12 people sleeping on cots, crammed into our small parish hall because there is no other shelter space available.
They leave in the morning with an agenda that includes finding bathrooms, food, warmth and maybe a search for housing and a job if they have any time and energy left.
Come April 15, they will be in tents in the woods. With the proposed budget, it will look like this in every community of the state. The communities will absorb the increased costs of public safety, emergency medical systems and public health resources and sanitation at a time when those services are already severely strained in local municipalities.
Who’s to blame?
The citizens of Vermont are to blame for our housing crisis. We knowingly underinvested in our housing stock for the last 30 years, leaving us with a need for 40,000 units this decade. We knowingly underfunded community mental health and supportive housing resources that care for the disabled and the elderly. We knowingly release people from prisons without the evidenced-based support that we know will allow a successful transition. We knowingly have not increased the minimum wage to a level that would allow working families to meet basic needs of food, warmth and housing, much less child care.
Many of our neighbors sheltering in hotels are elderly or have significant disabilities, struggle with ongoing mental health and substance use challenges, are working families with low-income, left substandard housing for health and safety reasons or were recently released from prison.
There is a large and growing body of research showing that it is less expensive to provide supportive housing than leaving people unsheltered and that people carrying all of these challenges can be successfully and permanently housed when their housing is paired with adequate support.
Hotel-based shelter has been very expensive and not uniformly safe or healthy, but turning half of the people in hotel-housing out into the street is unacceptable. And it won’t save money.
When Gov. Phil Scott was questioned this week about his plan for sheltering those in hotels, he did not offer a plan. Instead, he responded that the administration is taking a novel approach. They are going out and talking with those in the hotels to determine where they might be able to go.
The Vermont Agency of Human Services interviewed those living in the hotels last fall to determine their needs. Most responded that they needed assistance with rent and access to someone who can help them secure rental housing. Assuming that rental units are even available, which they are not, there is no funding for those exiting the hotel program in the budget.
There is no pathway for them to achieve housing and literally nowhere for them to go. It is magical thinking to assume otherwise. We need leadership and innovative alternatives. We need state government to take ownership of this crisis, create these alternatives and get them staffed. We need to add funding in the budget to make it happen. So far in the budget process, we are seeing none of this. Shame on us.
Beth Ann Maier, a retired pediatrician and ordained deacon in the Episcopal church, is active in community organizing with Vermont Interfaith Action. She has helped to organize nighttime and evening overflow shelters in Montpelier and has visited and spoken with people sheltering in hotels on a weekly basis for the last two years.
