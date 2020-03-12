Vermont’s forests may already be taking more greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere than all our cars, trucks, furnaces, generators, cows, etc., are emitting.
However, the Vermont Comprehensive Energy Plan — the one that calls for us to go much more quickly to electric cars and heat pumps than we are doing— gives us no credit for the carbon our trees put back in the soil; it just dings us for greenhouse gas emissions.
The Legislature is looking at spending even more money to achieve a goal that may already have been achieved.
Here are the numbers:
• Vermont greenhouse gas emissions in 1990 were 8.65 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalents. (Since carbon dioxide isn’t the only greenhouse gas, all emissions are turned by formula into CO2 equivalents.)
• According to the Comprehensive Energy Plan, we are supposed to get to 60 percent of the 1990 level, or 4.87 million metric tons, by 2030 and from 5 percent to 15 percent of the 1990 level by 2050.
• Since we were at 9.76 million metric tons in 2016, the last year reported, we must cut emissions by about half, 4.9 million tons, in the next 10 years to make the 2030 target. That isn’t going to happen, of course, which is what the students are demonstrating about.
• But Vermont isn’t really adding 9.76 million metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalents to the air each year; far from it, because 4.46 million acres of trees cover 75 percent of Vermont. Each acre of forest takes between 2.9 and 5.8 tons of carbon dioxide out of the air annually, a process called CO2 sequestration.
Our trees are sequestering between 13 and 26 million tons of CO2 each year.
There is dispute over where in the range of greenhouse gases removed per acre our forests really are, but at even at the low end of the range, our net annual greenhouse gas effect is a reduction of 3.24 million tons; we’re already more than carbon-neutral (not even counting cropland, which also removes some greenhouse gases.
Even at the low end of estimates for tree-greenness, we are only net emitting 3.75 million tons, so we are much closer to neutral than the students may think we are.
Can we declare greenhouse-gas victory and keep our cars and furnaces? Can we avoid millions and millions in subsidies and more taxes on fossil fuels?
Not so fast. The Vermont Comprehensive Energy Plan counts only emissions, not reductions like those trees make. If we are going to fulfill that plan, which is a legislative mandate — although so far toothless — we must reduce emissions without getting any credit for CO2 sequestration.
The plan establishes interim goals for 2025 to assure that we reach the 2030 and 2050 goals laid out in the plan:
• Reduce total energy consumption per capita by 15 percent.
• Meet 25 percent of the remaining energy need from renewable sources.
• 10 percent renewable transportation.
• 30 percent renewable buildings (I think they mean 30 percent of building thermal needs met by renewables).
• 67 percent renewable electric power.
Note that there is no goal for increasing CO2 sequestration, even though increased sequestration can have more effect on atmospheric greenhouse gas levels than reducing emissions at a much lower cost per ton of net GHG improvement.
If you believe that increasing atmospheric CO2 is putting life as we know it in terrible danger, then you want to reduce the level as fast as you can. The goal is not reduction of emissions or deployment of renewables; those are means and not an end. The goal is reduction in greenhouse gas concentration in the atmosphere.
It turns out we can reduce atmospheric greenhouse gases much more quickly and cheaply by planting trees on uneconomical farms than with electric cars and heat pumps. But our own rules don’t let us count removing CO2 as progress toward our goal. They force us to be ineffectual and to raise costs for Vermonters.
You might even suspect that these rules were written by people who have a stake in which means we use toward the goal of greenhouse gas reduction.
Our neighbors in heavily forested Maine are wrestling with the same issues. “Maine may already be ‘carbon-neutral,’” says a headline in the Maine Examiner. But, unlike Vermont, Maine’s plan does allow it to count increased forest sequestration towards its goal of reducing greenhouse gases.
According to the Portland Press Herald: “Scientists also provided the first concrete estimates on how much carbon the state’s forests pull from the atmosphere each year, a critical factor in developing plans to meet Gov. Janet Mills’ commitment to make the state carbon-neutral by 2045. Net forest growth and durable wooden goods made by the forest products industry are effectively offsetting three-quarters of Maine’s carbon emissions, scientists from the council’s technical advisory committee reported.”
The Vermont Legislature should change the Comprehensive Energy Plan to count the forest and the trees as Maine does and to give us an incentive to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions in the most effective way possible.
Instead, the Legislature is debating how to put more teeth into and add expense to a plan that is not working and cannot work because it depends solely on emission reduction and ignores carbon sequestration.
Tom Evslin of Stowe is a serial entrepreneur, author, and a former top official in Vermont’s state government. His blog is at fractalsof change.com. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.