This is the second part of a two-part series. The first installment sketched out why Vermont has the legal right to evict Vail from Mount Mansfield and provided details of the terms and early implementation of the Mount Mansfield lease. This part continues to track the lease’s history and describes the legal implications.
As I described last week, even at the time the Mount Mansfield Company and Vermont signed the Mansfield lease, it was impossible for the company to perform the rent calculations necessary under that contract because those calculations required data on lift-specific receipts, which simply did not — and does not now — exist.
Recognizing this, contemporaneously with the signing of the lease, the commissioner of Vermont’s Department of Parks and Recreation, Arthur Heitmann, and the Mt. Mansfield Company’s president, Sepp Ruschp, entered a side-agreement formalized in an exchange of letters in December 1971 and January 1972.
Specifically, in December 1971, Heitmann wrote a letter to Ruschp that “confirm(ed)” their “verbal agreement to accept (specified) percentages of gross lift income as a basis for annual lease payments.” As the letter made clear, those percentages were based not on actual lift receipts, but on “payment patterns of the last three years which resulted from accurate tallies of lift usage.”
For the next eight years, from 1972 through 1980, the Mt. Mansfield Company used the formula and percentages set forth in the Heitmann-Ruschp letters to calculate rent owed to Vermont.
In 1980, after construction of the new Lookout double chair, the parties revisited the rent calculation. In a series of letters, Leo Laferriere, the new parks and recreation commissioner, and Vernon Johnson, the new Mt. Mansfield Company president, abandoned the earlier method of allocating ticket receipts among the lifts based on past lift usage. Instead, the parties decided to use the “slope distance” of the various lifts “to determine the proportion between state and Mt. Mansfield Company land” before calculating rent owed using the percentages set forth in the lease itself.
This change had nothing to do with any provision in the 1972 lease. Instead, the reason for the change was to conform Mt. Mansfield Company’s rent to the methods used to determine payment obligations for other ski areas on state lands. As Laferriere wrote in a Sept. 16, 1980, letter, a “comparison of leases” showed that proration by slope distance was “the approach most common to these leases” and so he explained, “I feel all ski areas on state land should be treated uniformly.” Notably, however, other ski leases explicitly included this allocation method in their written terms, no corresponding term exists in the Mansfield lease.
From 1980 until 2017, the Mt. Mansfield Company calculated lease payments using the method identified in the 1980 Laferriere-Johnson letter exchange. After Vail took over in 2017, Vail and Vermont executed an amendment to the 1972 lease. Among other things, that amendment made clear that the “Amendment, together with the Lease, constitute the sole and entire agreement of the parties … and supersedes all prior and contemporaneous understandings, agreements, representations and warranties, both written and oral, with respect to such subject matter.”
In other words, by its terms, the amendment extinguished any side agreement — including those agreed to in the 1971-72 Heitmann-Ruschp letters and in the 1980 Laferriere-Johnson letters.
At the same time, Vail introduced the multi-resort Epic Pass to Stowe, making any of the prior rental payment calculation methods — those set forth in the 1972 lease itself, and in both the 1971 letter agreement and 1980 letter agreement — impossible. To deal with this Vail also introduced a new way to calculate its rent obligations and one foreign to the written terms of the 1972 lease.
Since 2017, Vail has calculated rental payments owed to Vermont in three steps. First, Vail uses an opaque and undisclosed internal accounting method to allocate some portion of Vail’s overall corporate lift receipts to Stowe Mountain Resort. Second, Vail multiplies the allocated lift proceeds by 47.7 percent (representing the percentage of Stowe Mountain Resort’s lift residing on Vermont public land using the slope distance method agreed to in the 1980 letter agreement between Laferriere and Johnson). Third, Vail multiplies the result by 5 percent.
Only the third step of this calculation bears a passing relation to the actual terms of the 1972 lease. The second step is a carryover from a now-extinguished letter agreement that relies, in turn, on contractual language provisions that appear in leases governing other ski areas, but not Mount Mansfield. The first step is an invention of Vail’s accounting machinery.
So, what are the takeaways from this history?
First, from its very inception both Vermont and the Mt. Mansfield Company knew that the 1972 lease couldn’t be implemented as written, never intended to pay rent as calculated under the terms of the agreement and has never done so. Or, in legal jargon, the 1972 lease never reflected the “meeting of the minds” that is the bedrock of the formation of a legal contract.
Second, reflecting that fact, the parties devised work-arounds — executing separate side-agreements in 1971 and again in 1980 describing how they would calculate rent owed to Vermont. Those letters — not the 1972 lease — reflected the parties’ actual evolving agreement over the years until the time that Vail took over Stowe Mountain Resort.
Third, in 2017, Vail executed an amendment to the lease wiping out the side letter agreements and making clear that the amendment and the 1972 lease constituted the “sole and entire agreement” with respect to the subject matter of the lease. Despite representing that its relationship with Vermont is governed by the 1972 lease, however, Vail disregards the express terms of that document and instead calculates rental payments owed to Vermont based on a hodgepodge of the terms of the lease, now-disavowed letter agreements, and Vail’s accounting machinery.
Finally, the consequence of all this is that the only supposed agreement between Vail and Vermont is the 1972 lease, which makes no business sense, was impossible to implement at the time it was executed and was one the parties never intended to follow, and which Vail doesn’t abide by even today.
That’s not how contracts work.
A contract where key terms make no sense in the real world and are impossible to implement is not a real contract. A contract that neither party intends to be bound by is not a real contract. A contract where one party unilaterally changes the terms and upsets the preexisting business arrangement — as Vail has done — is not a real contract.
All of which is to say that the written lease agreement that exists between Vail Resorts and the state is not a real contract, at least not a binding, legally enforceable contract. Without a real, valid contract, Vermont has a sound basis — the right and the authority — to eject Vail from the public lands on Mount Mansfield.
So where does that leave the future of Mount Mansfield?
Bluntly, it means that the Vail’s occupation of Mount Mansfield isn’t an inevitability that we all need to accept and abide by. Instead, whether Vail’s continued occupation of Mansfield is a question of political and public will. Do Vermont’s public officials have the will to act on behalf of Vermont’s public, its local communities and everyone who loves Stowe and evict Vail Resorts— an admittedly formidable undertaking? Will the public demand they do so?
I hope so.
Chris Looney is a skier and lawyer. He loves Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.