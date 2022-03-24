First, let me say that I was thrilled to see the return of so many happy, smiling faces to Stowe Mountain Resort this year after navigating the challenges of the pandemic last year and into this season. I am pleased to report that we have been fully up and running since mid-January with great conditions and I am looking forward to ending strong in April.
I am proud of the flexibility and hard work of our Stowe Mountain Resort team, who worked tirelessly to get the mountain open and keep it open this season. Investing in our employees will continue to be a priority in the coming year.
Last week we announced a significant investment in our employee experience that will officially bring the minimum wage for next winter to $20 per hour at Stowe and across our network of resorts.
Wages are just one part of a larger employee-focused initiative which includes increased human resources support, a commitment to accelerate progress on affordable housing, updated perks and benefits, and an expanded focus on career development.
While we are proud of these investments in our employees, I know there is still opportunity to improve. Stowe Mountain Resort remains a popular destination. We are grateful that our mountain is so loved, and we are committed to improving so that our guests have a great experience.
We are excited about our upgrade of the Mountain Triple for next season. This significant upgrade will increase uphill capacity by 100 percent, eliminate the steep hike to the base of the lift, improve reliability on windy days, and offer beginner and intermediate guests with better access to lower-level terrain choices.
In addition, parking and traffic management have long been a major focus of our resort operations. We partner with Green Mountain Transit to fund easy and accessible transportation options for our guests, encouraging the use of larger capacity buses and supporting our shuttle drivers with ski perks to ensure we have the drivers we need.
We continued to improve parking availability this season by transferring employee parking out of the main lots and providing employee carpool incentive programs. We also continue to encourage guest carpooling, especially now, as we’re seeing an increasing trend toward more single and low occupancy vehicles.
Communication remains our number one tool and we share regular updates on social media, the resort website and our app so our guests can make their travel decisions in real time. And, finally, we appreciate the support from the Stowe Police Department to help ensure safe traffic operations, especially on peak days.
We had hoped to start construction on more than 280 additional parking spots for our guests this year at Harlow Hill. While we were disappointed with the Stowe Development Review Board’s decision to deny a project with such immediate benefits for both our community and our visitors, we remain hopeful that our history of collaboration with the town and the community will help us to eventually make this project a reality.
We are already looking ahead to next season and are evaluating new options to improve our operations, especially related to our parking management experience.
We are proud of what we accomplished this season, and we remain committed to improving and being strong community partners. I look forward to working with the recently formed VT 108 Transportation Management Task Force to continue these discussions to ensure that the town of Stowe and Stowe Mountain Resort remain a premier vacation destination both now and in the future.
Bobby Murphy is vice president and general manager of Stowe Mountain Resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.