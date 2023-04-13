If you’ve ever attended a Vermont Fish and Wildlife board meeting, you’d have the sensation of being whisked away to another time long ago. It’s as if the people in the room have just been unfrozen from a 75-year deep freeze and think they are doing the people’s work from circa 1950.

Let me set the stage. The board members are political appointees with one board member from each of the 14 counties in Vermont. This board exists to ostensibly represent the people of their respective counties. However, there are no requirements to qualify, other than living in the given county they represent. Said another way, they are not required to have any skills or knowledge in biology, science, biodiversity or even wildlife.

