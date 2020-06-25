As Vermont starts to open up, we would like to share an update on the work of the Stowe C19 Response Team, developed to provide a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The team was created to ensure that we had outreach and shopping assistance for senior and vulnerable populations; face masks to protect the health of our community; communication with our schools to make sure students’ and families’ needs were met; collaboration with Copley Hospital and the Lamoille Region Community Response Team; publicity to get the word out about available aid; and fundraising to help those in our community facing financial difficulties.
We would like to provide details of what our community has accomplished working together over the past few months.
On March 17, the Stowe C19 Response Team had its first meeting. With a call to action, we soon had 148 volunteers signed up to help. We had a small army of people who sew, and they made and distributed 1,450 face masks to health care professionals, first responders and residents.
In addition, we helped Stowe Community Church distribute over 150 boxes filled to the brim with groceries to those in need.
We provided 48 seniors with shopping assistance, and 11 residents continue to receive weekly check-in calls.
We worked with Copley Woodlands’ onsite staff and infection prevention at Copley Hospital to help design, develop and produce a four-times-a-week newsletter filled with information regarding COVID-19 safety protocols and facility updates, as well as some fun facts and jokes to add some levity, for the 42 Woodlands residents.
On March 31, the Stowe C19 General Relief Fund was created to further address our town’s needs arising from COVID-19. The fund is being used to ensure our community is food-secure and well nourished, and a multifaceted approach has been taken to accomplish this goal. Thanks to the generosity of so many in our town and those who no longer live here but feel equally as connected, the fund has raised over $33,000.
We would like to extend a special thanks to Danny Satterthwaite, Hope Sullivan and all the musicians who participated in Stowe Vibrancy’s Thursday Night Music Nights for their personal fundraising efforts that helped grow the fund.
Following is a breakdown of the Stowe C19 General Relief Fund’s spending to date:
• $12,300 has been spent providing weekly grocery assistance to 30 households, benefiting over 70 residents, in Stowe. These households received between $50 and $100 per week, depending on size of household, for a range of between one to 10 weeks, depending on length of need. We heard from many recipients about how this service created a bridge through a tumultuous time and how much they appreciated having the support of the community.
• $4,200 was spent on a two-week program offering $20 in Mansfield Dairy products to all those who worked in Stowe and were recently furloughed or laid off as a direct result of COVID-19’s impact. United Way found this program so beneficial that it decided to cover the cost for another two weeks, extending the offer to all those who worked in Lamoille County. In total, a full month of supplemental grocery assistance was provided to employees who had been furloughed or laid off as a result of COVID-19.
• $6,000 was contributed to Skinny Pancake’s ShiftMeals initiative. Thanks to this collaboration, we distributed over 2,300 free meals in Stowe; many of those meals went directly to families with students utilizing the free lunch program through our schools. We helped coordinate efforts in Morrisville, and Skinny Pancake provided an additional 2,300 free meals to the residents and families there.
• $1,000 has been allocated for an Essential Needs Fund to help assist with one-time essential needs such as medicine, health care, fuel assistance and transportation costs. This fund has so far been utilized to help with much-needed health care and fuel that the recipients would have tried to do without, but for having access to this fund.
The fund is in a strong position with $9,500 left to meet our town’s long-term needs. While we anticipate a reduction in needed assistance during the summer, with residents benefitting from businesses opening and federal payments coming in, we are planning for an increase in need toward the end of the summer into the fall, when rent forbearance and the additional $600 weekly federal unemployment payments end on or before Dec. 31 and/or if a second wave of COVID-19 occurs. Whatever happens next, we are prepared and committed to ensuring that our community is food secure.
We are grateful to be part of such a generous and proactive community. Thank you for all that you’ve done to help keep our town strong as we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time.
Stowe C19 Response Team
Heidi Scheuermann, Rachel Vandenberg, Margery Adams, Leslie Anderson, Mary Evslin, Beth Gadbois, Dot Hayden, Erica Loomis, Nancy Small
Stowe C19 General Relief Fund Committee
Leigh Pelletier, Billy Adams, Leslie Anderson, Jeff Clarke, Aimee Green, Elise Mckenna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.