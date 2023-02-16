Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.