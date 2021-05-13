The majority of us over 40 can remember our summer jobs — maybe with fondness, perhaps with disdain — but we had them. To be precise, 57 percent of us had them in the 1980s and 1990s (Pew Research). You might then be surprised that only 35 percent of youth today get summer jobs, even less get jobs during the school year. What was once a rite of passage and often a necessity has become an option and after-thought to both teens and their parents.
Frankly, that is hurting us as individuals and as a country.
I struggle to understand when employment became a life skill that could be put on the back burner. How did a myriad of other activities become more important than the simple act of getting, and keeping, a job? As a mom of two young men, I am well versed in the reasoning by my peers as to why their kids don’t have jobs. They have too much school work. They have too many activities, both after school and during the summer. They need to focus on things that get them into college. They are exhausted. They don’t like the jobs that are available. They refuse to get a job.
I could go on and on. I find myself a bit frustrated by all the excuses.
Jobs when we are young are not supposed to be glamorous. They are entry level because, as 16 to 18 year olds, we generally bring little to the plate. Youth do not have advanced training or education and little to no work experience. You get the jobs that are on the low rung of the ladder, but conversely are really important for a business to operate.
Dishwashing, bussing tables in a restaurant, mowing lawns, light construction, babysitting: These jobs are where you start and you in turn learn a tremendous number of skills. Not just how to wash dishes — although your parents would love that skillset brought home — but about managing your finances now that you have some money.
You learn how to communicate (live and in-person) with fellow co-workers and your boss. You learn time management skills and accountability to get to work on time and do the tasks you have been assigned. You learn how to deal with confrontations, as well as successes and promotions. You are exposed to a diversity of people and their life experiences. You learn why you need advanced training or higher education to have a career you might like more. The list of life skills learned at a job in high school goes on and on. And yet 65 percent of youth don’t ever experience those opportunities.
If you don’t believe that a job as a teen is important, go ask an employer — any employer. If I have to choose between a college graduate who has a ton of extracurricular activities, summers abroad and sports on their resume, but little to no job experience, and a candidate with the same degree but with ongoing work experience, I will most always pick the one with work experience.
Give me a proven hard worker over someone with a silver spoon in her mouth any day. It doesn’t mean the inexperienced person can’t be a good employee. But the job world is competitive, and little to no work experience is a big red flag and handicap for an applicant, even for those with higher than average SAT scores.
This country was built by people who worked, most of whom had summer jobs, went to school and managed it all just fine. A study by Common Sense Media found that the average 16- to 18-year old spends more than seven hours each day on entertainment screen time. That is above the screen time they spend on homework and school.
I am sure they are exhausted if nearly 15 hours of each day is spent online, on screen or YouTube. And yet, some say there isn’t enough time for a part-time or summer job. I’m calling bullshit. If teens have seven hours each day for entertainment, they certainly have 2-3 hours a day — or on the weekend — for a job.
I am sure some parents will immediately get defensive and wish to explain why their child is different than the statistical facts. They will say why I am being judge-y. Why don’t I appreciate the pressures that face youth today? I have listened patiently to all the excuses, even from my own kids, who still had to get jobs when they were teens and are members of this generation.
But none of those is truly a reason why a 16- or 17-year old can’t work in our community on a part-time or seasonal basis. Why can’t they be a part of the economic engine that provides us with wealth, opportunity and growth? They, too, can be horrified when they see how much Mr. FICA and Ms. Social Security take from their checks.
If only 35 percent of youth earn money, that math means that 65 percent of them get money from other sources. Parents, mostly. They have little skin in the game of their own lives and acquisitions because it is simply not required. I would bet good money that the 35 percent statistic is even lower in this wealthy, privileged town.
You petition for more socio-economic diversity and exposure in our school system via a merger? You don’t need a merger for that. Your child can quickly achieve that … with a job. No waiting years, folks. If it’s your belief that exposure to people not like those in your own bubble is what you believe is really important, walk the talk.
Stowe, and this country, need teens to get back into the workforce. Signs are in every store and restaurant window right now looking for help. The busy summer season will soon be upon us and we need more workers to fill the open positions. It’s about community and all our parts in that big circle.
No parent of an unemployed teen should whine or complain when they can’t get a seat at their favorite restaurant because there isn’t enough staff to open fully. We are one and there is little room for exemptions because of wealth and privilege. That’s right. Wealth and privilege are huge drivers around Stowe as to why kids don’t have jobs.
There are teens who need to work to survive, teens who work because they want to or their parents make them, and teens who don’t work at all because their families have a lot of money and privilege. Another thing jobs teach teens is humility and compassion for others, something everyone could use a little more of these days.
Beth Gadbois, owner of the Body Lounge, is a longtime Stowe resident.
