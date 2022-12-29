Snowy Trapp Hill Road

A snowy Trapp Hill Road, pre-Christmas 2022, gets plowed.

 Photo by Allen Ouellette

“All the snow has turned to water, Christmas Days have come and gone.” — John Prine

The night before the night before Christmas had almost everything: snow, a rapid warmup and torrential rain accompanied by destructive gales; a precipitous temperature drop followed by sleet, freezing rain and finally 6 inches snow that fell wet and heavy, instantaneously flash freezing, locking us in a shimmering panorama of white, the texture and weight of iron ore.

