Tucker Carlson is a lot of things, most of which can’t be printed here. One thing Carlson is not is stupid, but he is most certainly dangerous.
There is a great deal of debate over whether it’s wise to repeat the outrageous things that Carlson says on both his FOX News “entertainment” program and his streaming show.
The same debate occurs about whether to give credence to Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential was stolen from him. The argument against talking about either is that it only amplifies their danger. We should ignore them and not give them the attention they seek, the argument reasons.
That reasoning has two key flaws. Those influenced and activated by the likes of Carlson and Trump are paying them a great deal of attention, including most elected Republicans in Washington, and the radical right-wing media ecosystem.
The second flawed argument is that by ignoring powerful propagandists and ambitious, powerful, would-be dictators, you deny them power to cause harm. The problem is that those who follow are intensely listening. The argument to ignore these would-be authoritarians only resonates with the opposition and reduces its voice of the opposition.
Those who are fearful of losing our democracy and who are sounding warning alarms should be encouraged to call out the lies and warn of the real danger that is fast approaching. Ignoring propagandists and despots has a history of not ending well.
Among the many unsavory traits that Trump and Carlson share is their well-practiced technique of introducing a scary straw man, instilling fear in their followers, and using that manufactured fear to justify discrimination and violence against the straw man’s group.
Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels used this technique to terrifying effect against Jews leading up to and during World War II. Carlson’s and Trump’s favorite foils are people of color and members of the LGBTQ community. These were among Goebbels other favorite targets.
As I write this column, Carlson’s two latest targets are the FBI and a continuation of his efforts to paint people of color, Black Americans in particular, as dangerous, lacking moral character and a strong work ethic, and now, as less than human — or at least as intellectually inferior as a race. If you haven’t already done so, spend a little time reading some of Goebbels speeches and writing.
The similarities in technique is light years beyond troubling.
Carlson’s evolving bogeymen behind the Jan. 6 insurrection in current form is the FBI. Does he provide any evidence? Investigation? Credible sources? Whatever for? Carlson’s an entertainer and no sane person would take what he says as fact. How do I know this?
Well, FOX News’ attorneys made this argument in court and a judge agreed. Carlson could not have committed slander because, as the judge cited in her ruling, his statements on his show could be described as “exaggeration, non-literal commentary or simply bloviating for his audience.”
That so many Republicans in Congress parrot Carlson’s talking points says much about either their intelligence or integrity. And why would GOP members be eager to push Carlson’s lie about the FBI? Call me crazy, but it could have something to do with news trickling out that the FBI is investigating GOP members of Congress and Roger Stone for their involvement in the insurrection.
Discrediting the investigators undermines the validity of their investigation.
Then there’s Carlson’s relentless white nationalist propaganda. Carlson has been “entertaining” his viewers with gross mischaracterizations and outright fabrications about the Black Lives Matter movement and overwhelmingly peaceful protests ignited by the murder of George Floyd. After convincing his viewers that Black people, men in particular, are dangerous and that danger is spreading, he introduced them to the racist Great Replacement conspiracy theory.
Goebbels would be so proud.
Finally, this past week, Carlson invited the racist, white supremacist social scientist Charles Murray on his streaming show to explain to viewers why racism and white supremacy have nothing to do with the lack of equality in our country.
His explanation: racial intellectual inferiority. What is a country to do where the superior race is being replaced by a dangerous, inferior race? What can be justified in the defense of country?
We know where Goebbels’ argument lead Aryans in Germany. The question is now, where is Carlson attempting to lead his followers and just how far will they go?
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and member of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Stowe.
