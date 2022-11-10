On Oct. 27, three of four Rural Community Transportation vehicles parked in Newport had their catalytic converters stolen. It was the third public transportation organization in Vermont to have catalytic converters stolen in the past couple of weeks.
If, like me, you are new to understanding the reason people steal catalytic converters, here’s a short rundown. A catalytic converter does the job of turning fumes like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides into less harmful fumes. Driving a vehicle without the catalytic converter is a bad idea, to say the least.
People steal them because they contain metals that currently have a high resale value. Schools, organizations and private citizens across the country are facing a rash of vandals stealing catalytic converters off their vehicles.
And really, who is harmed? It’s a victimless crime, right?
Rural Community Transportation transports people to medical appointments. When three vehicles were made inoperable by this crime, it had to scramble to cover those medical rides. They canceled routes and moved vehicles around to make sure people got to dialysis, medication assisted treatment and other lifesaving appointments. Those canceled routes affected people’s access to work and errands. A similar scramble ensued at other public transportation organizations in the state when they lost vehicles to these thefts.
In addition, public transportation organizations are totally overworked and understaffed. Rural Community Transportation runs on a committed band of employees who made it work, and an action like this pulls staff away from serving the public. In addition, vehicles and repairs are hard to come by right now, so vandalism makes it very hard to provide public transportation to our community.
If you know of someone who has stolen a catalytic converter from a public transportation vehicle, tell them today that they have messed with a lot of people and put lives at risk.
A friend called me last month and told me that she wants to build an accessory dwelling unit above her garage. “I want to provide a place for people to live at an affordable rate,” she told me. “How can I get help paying for it?”
Well, she can’t, sort of. She can take out loans, but with the cost of construction and materials, it will be very expensive for her to build an apartment. She can’t see how to construct an apartment she could rent out to a local resident at a reasonable price.
Vermont allows everyone to build an accessory dwelling unit on their property, and it is treated for zoning purposes as a single-family home. The units can be up to 30 percent of the square footage of the existing home, and they are limited to efficiencies or a one-bedroom apartments.
However, the state does not offer funding to help build them. If you want to build an accessory dwelling unit, you either have to figure out how to do it so inexpensively as to be able to rent it to a local resident, or you have to make it a short-term vacation rental like an Airbnb.
To make matters more complicated, zoning treats these units as part of the house, but state wastewater rules treat them as separate units.
That means every accessory unit needs the same wastewater flow as a four-bedroom unit, even though the units are limited to one bedroom. In other words, state wastewater rules make it difficult and, in some cases, impossible for people to add them, not to mention prohibitively expensive.
A slight change in the language of the wastewater rules would allow residents to add accessory dwelling units more easily. State budget support for community members who want to build them as primary residences for their neighbors would help ease the housing crunch.
Housing and transportation are critical to our economic vitality. If people could leave the catalytic converters in our public transportation vehicles and if it were just a little easier to add accessory dwelling unit, we’d be just a little closer to meeting our transportation and housing needs.
Emily Rosenbaum is the initiative director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, through a grant of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; backbone partner is United Way of Lamoille County. She also serves as the president of the Rural Community Transportation board and can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org or 802-888-3252.
