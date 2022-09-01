Charles Safford

Stowe is busier than ever and it’s something that can be seen and felt in nearly every aspect of town. According to the U.S. Census, Stowe has seen a 21 percent increase in population between 2010 and 2020.

Local option tax receipts are expected to include a 50 percent increase in annual receipts since 2019, which is an indicator of a significant increase in economic activity. Stowe Mountain Resort was purchased by Vail Resorts, which offers the Epic Pass, drawing more and more visitors to the area during the winter season.

