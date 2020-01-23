The fiscal year 2021 general fund operating budget and capital plan: The Stowe Select Board will hold a public hearing Monday, Jan. 27 to hear from the public on its budget and capital plan.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Akeley Building Memorial Room. The proposed operating budget shows a net increase of 4.13 percent and a projected tax increase of 2.58 percent.
The proposed budget adds $165,000 to the highway stormwater line item, for a total of $235,000, to help address state mandates to control sediment runoff from public roads into public waters. This will involve improving ditches on the side of gravel roads and implementing other best management practices.
To meet the increased workload, the budget proposes to add a public works assistant engineer and a buildings and grounds director. Between new stormwater regulations and other infrastructure obligations, we need more help ensuring Stowe’s roads, buildings and grounds are properly maintained.
The state has adopted a municipal roads general permit that will require municipalities to control sediment runoff from roads into the public waters of the state. Stowe currently maintains 95 miles of municipal roads, 48 miles of which have been determined to be hydrologically connected and requiring stormwater system upgrades. High priority segments (16 miles) need to be brought into compliance by Dec. 31, 2025, and the estimated construction cost is $230,000 per year over the next five years.
Additionally, the town will need to bring the remainder into compliance over the next 16 years. In all, the preliminary construction cost estimate to meet these requirements is $4 million. This does not include the cost of future stormwater permit requirements for any parcel with three or more acres of impervious surface area.
Memorial Park/Stowe Arena and the highway garage/wastewater treatment facility are both on the draft list of parcels that will need to treat stormwater from impervious surfaces. In addition to an already overburdening workload for public works, municipalities are facing much greater regulatory requirements and it is going to take more resources to meet them.
In addition to roads and stormwater permit requirements, Stowe owns about 2,500 acres of land, a number of new multimillion-dollar buildings, as well as a number of irreplaceable historic buildings that have ongoing maintenance requirements. Excluding the assets of the Stowe Electric Department, town-owned buildings are currently assessed at $21 million.
The maintenance of buildings is a secondary responsibility of public works and various department heads. For example, the emergency medical services chief is responsible for the $7.2 million public safety facility. While his efforts are appreciated, this takes time away from his core responsibilities and doesn’t give the town’s investment in this facility the attention it requires.
The proposed budget also recognizes that, through attrition, a position was eliminated at the recreation department in the current fiscal year, so there is a net addition of one full-time position proposed in the 2021 budget.
There are also a number of capital projects that are under consideration for funding: removal and replacement of the dry sprinkler system in the Akeley Building ($65,000); foundation stabilization of Cemetery Road bridge ($95,000); public safety facility camera system replacement ($69,000); Depot Street reconstruction preliminary engineering ($50,000); ash tree right-of-way inventory ($11,000); 3-acre rule stormwater preliminary engineering ($40,000); Nebraska Valley Road bridge 48 replacement preliminary engineering ($20,000); and fire, EMS and mountain rescue radio replacement ($155,000).
Questions can be answered at the public hearing. If you are not able to attend the hearing, email questions to me at csafford@ stowevt.gov, call 253-7350 or stop by the town offices for a visit.
• Annual meeting survey: The town is in the process of preparing its annual survey to gauge community opinion. If you have questions you would like the select board to consider asking on the survey, send me an email at csafford@stowevt.gov.
Charles Safford is the Stowe town manager. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.