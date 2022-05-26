With the grinding and horrifying news that comes at us every single day, it’s easy to feel weak and hopeless as election primary season moves into full swing. So, let’s talk about what shows of strength and weakness truly are.
Attempting to silence those who disagree with you though force, coercion, threats or shaming are not signs of strength. Those also happen to be hallmarks of authoritarian movements.
When Putin changed Russia’s constitution to extend his presidency without the inconvenience of elections, that was an obvious sign of weakness. It’s also something Donald Trump toyed with as president and would certainly look to accomplish in a second term.
Which brings me to the Trumpists’ efforts to change voting laws and voting processes to exclude those demographics least likely to vote for far right, white nationalist extremists —clearly a sign of weakness.
If your party’s messages and policies are those promoting freedom, growth, opportunity, self-determination, building a better life for your children than you had, then wouldn’t they be so wildly popular that you could win in free and fair elections? Would Trump still be trying to “find” more than 11,000 votes in Georgia that he didn’t receive and trying to elect election officials who are, shall we say, malleable?
Strength doesn’t motivate you to alter elections. That’s fear. It’s fear that drives the right to embrace and perpetuate the racist Great Replacement Theory and pass law making it more difficult for people who are Black, female or low income to vote.
The right is afraid and that fear that consumes them is fear they want to instill in us. Their goal is to not only instill that fear to activate their supporters, but to transform that fear into hate. Hate that kills in the places where Americans attempt to do nothing more than live their lives like houses of worship, movie theaters, music venues and grocery stores. It is clearly no longer enough for the right to motivate their base to hate; they want moderates and those on the left to hate, as well.
You see, when the people are fighting among themselves, exhausting themselves, distracting themselves, then those pulling the strings can achieve what they so often accuse the other side of — The Big Grift — the stealing of American democracy from the people, and stealing hard-earned money from working people to enrich themselves and their wealthy friends.
The absolute truth, and the reason the far right is hellbent on obscuring the truth, is that the numbers are with those in America who still believe we should function as a democracy, imperfect as it might be. There is a word for the use of violence and coercion by a minority group to cause fear and hopelessness in the majority and we need to be unafraid to use it: terrorism.
We need to see the rhetoric of the far right and their violence for what it truly is — a grand admission of weakness and fear.
What do they fear? Our words. Our ideas. Our ability to accept and welcome a variety of beliefs, backgrounds, races, religions, genders, and all the other differences that are the basis of our strength as a country, not our weakness. The true promise of what American can be — a melting pot of people who believe in freedom of self-determination, thought and opportunity — these things terrify the right because they know that when the people are able to express free will, then the fearful, exclusionary and small-minded lose.
It’s not complicated. It’s not remotely original. Every authoritarian movement around the world follows patterns and the right’s push toward illiberalism is no different. Ultimately, it doesn’t end well for those who try to put their boots on the necks of people who support freedom.
We need look no farther than the courage and determination of the people of Ukraine. How long the fight for freedom takes is connected to the willingness of the people to fight for it and their confidence that they will prevail.
The right wants us to feel overwhelmed, to despair. We must remember that we are powerful. We will show up. We will show up on the streets, in state capitals and at the polls.
This summer, get involved and informed.
This November, it is your absolute duty to unleash your power and be part of the biggest midterm turnout in the history of our country.
Terrorism is not power, nor is white nationalist extremism. Those are the flags of weaklings.
We, the people, the majority, have the power, but power is only of value if we use it. You don’t need the bullet when you have the ballot.
Use it.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Craftsbury.
