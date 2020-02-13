Serving in the Legislature is often about learning of problems and searching for solutions. Sometimes there is not a clear path to a solution; the problems are often intractable.
We were reminded of the crisis in health care that will likely impact all of us, some sooner than later. Vermont needs 3,900 nurses to meet our care needs. Roughly 1,800 registered nurses, 1,000 nurse aides and 500 personal care aides, among others, are needed across the health-care continuum, from hospitals to nursing homes and home care.
Additionally there is an acute shortage of primary care physicians. Thirty-six percent of the doctors in Vermont are over 60 years old. Only 19 medical students out of 300 at the University of Vermont Medical School want to be family physicians.
Nurses and doctors are to health care what police officers and judges are to law enforcement. It is pretty tough to do a good job if there are not enough people to do the work. As serious as this problem is, it is not that complicated. We have to entice people into the profession.
If we want to keep people in Vermont or attract them here, we need to create meaningful opportunities for them. The solution to our health care workforce crisis has more to do with the will to address it than finding a solution.
The solution is right in front of us. We need to pay the cost of education for nurses and doctors who agree to work in underserved areas for a reasonable period of time, say, five or 10 years.
How do we fund the tuition expense? Last year we ended the year with a $50 million surplus in the state budget. While we do not know the exact amount this year, we anticipate ending the year with another surplus. We have to set aside some of this surplus to make entering the health care field in Vermont a fantastic option by paying the cost of education for doctors and nurses who agree to serve Vermont.
Economic development will not happen if there is not access to health care. Without adequate staff, we will not have health care.
I was pleased to see the governor attempt to address this problem in his proposed budget. I am not sure his proposal will work but I will be open-minded as I review it. He recommends putting $1 million toward reducing the state income tax that nurses pay to attract and retain them in the workforce. I am worried that we will spend that money and not make real progress. I think $1 million to pay the tuition for those who agree to stay in Vermont will be more meaningful.
Regardless, we will take testimony on proposals to address this crisis. It will not be solved with any one action, but we need to start aggressively addressing it.
In the most recent three-year period for which we have data, the amount spent in our Vermont health care system jumped from $40 million to over $70 million a year for traveling nurses and physicians. While easier said than done, we need to divert those dollars from addressing symptoms to the causes behind the nursing and physician shortages we face.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.