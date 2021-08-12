August comes in and the world slows. This is not Europe, so things do not grind to a stop, but some people do disappear, fewer emails flow in, and the phone quiets. Out here on Stagecoach Road, with the bridge out, it is mostly silent.
The two times a day it is not silent are when Motorcycle Man or Hot Rod Man decide to race down our rural street. Thanks for that, oh inconsiderate ones.
This August the baseball gods have soured on New England. The Sox came through the first half of the season like an unstoppable force of good Karma and Mojo. Well, they’ve been stopped. We’ll see what fall ball brings, but the dog days have the Sox lying down under the porch swing, panting like an old hound.
Not to get into the weeds on baseball, but a modest set of trades at the trade deadline seemed to deflate the club. Sometimes management just doesn’t know what its people want, and that’s too bad.
•••
The best thing about August in Vermont is thunderstorms. Hot nights punctuated by the sound of distant rolling thunder and flashes of distal light as the storms slowly roll closer, punctuating lazy conversation and drinking. The first drops of rain — the size of a grapefruit in big storms — and it becomes a race to move everything inside. Food and coolers. Blankets and chairs. Mason jars stuffed with wildflowers. Kids and pets. Don’t forget the phone and Bluetooth speaker.
Inside, we sit on the covered porch and listen to the rain pound the roof, wait for the bright flashes and claps, see how close the thunderheads come to us.
Often the storms end and it’s cooler. Conversations turn to, “Does the storm cool the air?” or “Does the cool air bring the storm?”
I’m in the latter school. Sometimes the air stays the same sticky, thick, hot mess — and that’s a bummer. Sleeping on the covers, trying to ignore one buzzing mosquito, willing a breeze from the stillness.
•••
Out there in the big world the news still roils in. Anti-vax madness and resurgent variants. Parts of the world flooded, other parts burnt. A coup here, politicians swinging lies at each other there. From the worst news of war and the planet on fire and partisan fistfights to a puff piece about Bennifer, it all barely creeps in, just a steady underlying white noise, like cicadas. I wish it would stay this way a beat or two longer.
•••
Gardens don’t rest in August. Ours has burst like something made in a lab. The sugar pumpkins raid the zucchini patch. Tomato vines so heavy they bend and collapse their stakes. Even the nasturtium is super-sized, like a man-eating plant from some ancient jungle.
It’s too early to say conclusively, but this summer I may actually win the eggplant race. Year after year we get beautiful white and purple flowers on the eggplant, but typically the frost comes before we see any fruit. I’m also lucky because the porcupine making short work of our garden does not seem to like eggplant. If he doesn’t eat the flowers, I think there’s a parmigiana in our future. We shall see.
We’ve never had terrible luck with garden pests. The groundhogs mostly leave the garden alone. The Japanese beetles, caterpillars, aphids … all seem to leave our patch alone. Not this year. This year we are fighting two fights full on.
The aforementioned porcupine, an animal so large this one could be reclassified a bear or dog with quills, ate all of the cauliflower, broccoli, brussels sprouts and sunflowers. He has trampled the garlic and onions but does not like those tastes. He seems not to like peppers, eggplant, tomatoes or the vines. He did eat some sugar snaps, including the vines, but the sugar snaps were so off the hook in 2021 we were able to coexist. He’s gone now to hang in the front below the overwhelmingly abundant apple trees, getting drunk on half rotted apples littering the lawn. I hope he stays there, because I cannot bring myself to shoot him. He looks prehistoric, regal and, well, pretty darn happy.
•••
It’s always been a philosophical conundrum — do I kill things that want from our garden just the same as we want, or just plant a bigger garden. I’ve gone with a bigger garden. Even for the coyote who terrorizes the chickens. If I thought he was a threat to us, I’d take a shot or two, but he just wants what we want. Chicken.
Well, we don’t eat our birds but rely on them for eggs, so there is that, but most nights the coyote comes by I have a chicken in the oven. So can’t fault a guy for trying.
The other major problem in the garden this year is the Japanese beetle. They are ugly, annoying, fly into humans the way a drunk guy stumbles around a party, and they eat all the leaves on everything. Can’t stand ‘em. It’s a full-on Japanese beetle war, fought slowly in the heat.
•••
And this brings us back to where we started. It is August. This is not a time to be firing rounds out of a long gun to protect a vegetable patch. This is a time to be weeding the garden in the cool hour before the sun heats up, knocking Japanese beetles into a bag for composting and weeding (or even mowing) as rarely as possible.
This is a time to read less news and to maybe have a Negroni or Cream Puff War or Peroni a little earlier in the day than is socially acceptable.
Here’s to summer. It does not last long.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe.
