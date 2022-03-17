In the Smithsonian Museum’s textile archives is an oddity for a museum that celebrates craft in the United States: a collection of 50 pieces of Belgian lace from World War I.
In August 1914, when Germany invaded neutral Belgium in preparation for its invasion of France, the British Navy moved to cut German supply lines by blockading Belgium’s ports. Like Britain, Belgium depended on imports to feed its population. In Belgium’s case 80 percent of its food supply was imported. Without the ability to import food, a starving population was a foregone conclusion.
The wealthy industrialist Herbert Hoover, working from his London office, helped negotiate an agreement between the British and Germans to allow food be delivered to the Belgian people, along with … thread.
How could thread possibly be a threat to an invading army?
It was Lou Henry Hoover, Herbert’s wife, who took a keen interest in preserving the Belgian lace industry. Thanks to her influence when food went in, thread went with it. The negotiations allowed for lace made with the thread to come back out. This wartime export of fine textiles helped thousands of Belgian lace makers earn money for food and kept the relief flowing in.
Pillow tops, tablecloths, decorative pieces intended to be framed and lace measured in an “el,” which was the length necessary to trim a bonnet, all flowed out of Belgium to be sold or sent as gifts to generous donors or patrons.
The YouTube channel Cup of Stitches is run by a young woman in Ukraine. She posted a video update on the situation in Kyiv shortly into the Russian invasion of her country, as the city was evacuating.
“My mom and I,” she said, speaking into the camera, “we decided to stay in Kyiv because it’s virtually impossible to leave the city right now because of the traffic jams. They closed the sky — the airports aren’t working. So, we’re stuck. But we decided not to panic, and we stayed home.”
Then she paused, her shoulders hunched, her smile flickered, and said, “And I started a new cross-stitching kit, because I decided that this was the only thing that would keep me kind of calm.”
In the middle of Kyiv, unable to flee, she shared how she hemmed her fabric, and her struggles with the kit’s colors, which aren’t properly labeled.
“I’m going to keep you posted,” she said, “and hopefully this will keep me sane.”
Cup of Stitches is part of the YouTube hashtag #flosstube. Most of the content producers have less than 1,000 views per video. A big hit is 2,400. In the overall scheme of online influencers these women are small potatoes. Women, with needle and thread, aren’t big social influencers.
International Women’s Day fell on March 8 this year about three weeks into the Russian invasion, by which time over two million people, mainly women and children, had fled Ukraine. For perspective, 55,000 refugees sought asylum in Europe in the six months between January and June 2021.
International Women’s Day tends to highlight the accomplishments of women who were the first in their field. It highlights the women who made significant contributions to science and society, and women who didn’t receive credit for their ideas and inventions.
It’s a bit light on women who walked miles carrying small children, through a war zone, to cross a border into an uncertain future of exile, leaving husbands, fathers, sons and brothers behind.
Nor is it likely the embroidery artist who goes by the name Witch’s Garden Crafts is going to be celebrated any time in the near or distant future.
But as of her last update on March 8 her cross-stitch design, “Sunflower Seeds for Ukraine,” inspired by the Ukrainian woman who offered Russian soldiers sunflower seeds to put in their pockets so the flowers would grow when they died on Ukrainian soil, has raised $18,276 for Ukrainian relief.
Etsy, the craft marketplace, and Ravelry, the knitters’ forum, have both highlighted Ukrainian artists with digital downloadable materials to help funnel relief directly into Ukraine. Interweave Press, which publishes magazines on textile crafts, has a page highlighting the Artists for Peace fundraising campaign, and quiltingdaily.com has a page devoted to its quilt block fundraiser, and the fundraising blocks offered for download by their membership.
DMC, the French company best known for its longevity (1746), embroidery threads and its motto tenui filo magnum texitur opus — from a simple thread, a work of art is born — is introducing new designs, free to download, every week with a small donation for every skein or hoop bought with the pattern to the International Red Cross’s Ukraine appeal, and it is encouraging stitchers to use the designs in their own fundraising.
Great Scot, which sources its tartan fabrics from manufacturers throughout the British Isles, posted an appeal for direct donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, run by the United Kingdom’s Disasters Emergency Committee, and lamented they couldn’t do more. Customers suggested they add a tartan for Ukraine to the hundreds of tartans in their database, and Ukraine Forever was born. Items made from fabric, or yard goods, will hopefully be available in May. The profits from anything pre-ordered now is going directly to the humanitarian appeal.
How much trouble can people with thread make? In 2017, The Pussy Hat Project, which reclaimed the word “pussy” from Trump’s 2005 remark that women would let him “grab them by the pussy” was the unifying visual from the Women’s March on Washington. The production of those pink hats caused a shortage of pink yarn across the United States.
When home sewers dusted off their machines and set to making masks, they wiped out the stock of suitable elastic in a matter of days and created a backlog of orders for online fabric retailers that took weeks to overcome. Today one of the largest of the yarn retailers is running out of sunflower yellow, and one of the largest fabric retailers has low stock in yellow batiks.
As of March 11, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates over 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, including the young woman from Cup of Stitches and her family, who made it to Cyprus. I hope she was able to bring her comforting needles and floss with her.
Whether the pen is mightier than the sword is subject to some debate, but I know how strong threads are. They reach across borders in times of war — fragile lace or indestructible wool cloth, pieced quilts or embroidered sentiment, threads stitch bodies and souls together.
Find endless resources online if you want to help the Ukrainian people.
