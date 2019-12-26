If you’d asked me at the beginning of December what I thought the major controversies would be this holiday season, my top 10 answers would not have included The Hallmark Channel.
It would be difficult for me to imagine a more bland, uncontroversial source of programming than its feel-good-every-story-has-a-happy-ending line-up of holiday fare.
I’ll admit that I haven’t watched a Hallmark program in years, but my recollection is that a staple of its holiday content is that a character has a change its heart and learns an important lesson.
Most of the news reports about the controversy described it as stemming from a series of ads for a wedding planning website, Zola. Several Zola ads featured a lesbian couple during their wedding ceremony. At the end of the ad, the two women share a most chaste wedding kiss.
An organization called One Million Moms (which is not comprised of anywhere close to one million moms and claims its mission is to “fight against indecency”), wrote to the Hallmark Channel, complaining about the ads’ content — but only the ads featuring the same-sex couple and their kiss, not the other Zola ads that featured a heterosexual couple and their wedding kiss. Apparently, a televised wedding kiss is indecent only if it’s between same-sex partners.
However, these weren’t the first ads aired on the Hallmark Channel to include same-sex couples. So why raise a fuss now?
What truly seemed to have the Hallmark Channel on the One Million Moms’ indecency radar was written about on The Advocate: Bill Abbott, chief executive at Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, had opened the door to programming featuring LGBTQ families. Going after ads that included same-sex couples was a One Million Moms’ shot over the bow.
Enter irony, stage right. In an effort to avoid controversy, the network quickly responded to the complaint by pulling the ads featuring the same-sex couple. Zola was notified that removing the ads was consistent with the channel’s policy of not allowing creatives “that are deemed controversial.”
The problem was, Hallmark had approved and aired the ads and had not deemed them controversial, One Million Moms had. Zola, to its great credit, pulled all its ads from the Hallmark Channel and public announced its view: “All kisses, couples and marriages are equal celebrations of love.” Bravo!
But what was truly more heartwarming than a Hallmark holiday feature was the resulting backlash against the channel’s decision to remove the ads. Rather than avoid it, the cable network had stirred up a wonderful winter blizzard of controversy. #boycotthallmark and #BoycottHallmarkChannel exploded and trended on Twitter. Influential media personalities spoke up, as did other members of the LGBTQ community and thousands of their allies.
Within days, Hallmark reversed course, acknowledged its mistake, and committed to working with GLAAD, a media advocacy organization supporting the LGBTQ community, to “better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands,” and to reach out to Zola in an effort to “re-establish our partnership and reinstate the commercials.”
This entire episode was unfortunate in several ways.
It’s sad, disappointing, and harmful that organizations like One Million Moms exist to push an anti-LGBTQ agenda. It’s disheartening that, nearly five years after marriage equality became the law of the land, a company’s knee-jerk reaction to complaints about advertising or programming featuring same-sex couples is to pull them off the air.
It’s not all bad, though. Thanks to the power of social media (it’s also not all bad), the world saw the power of people pushing back for good, for acceptance, for equality and, most importantly, for love.
Organizations promoting intolerance witnessed the market strength and vocal response of those who demand bigotry be rejected. Hallmark and every other company around the globe that was paying attention — and they should all be paying attention — saw that caving to the forces of intolerance no longer enables them to avoid controversy, but creates it.
So, in the true spirit of Hallmark holiday entertainment, let’s hope that it was the network that came away with two important lessons learned this year: Love is stronger than hate and love is love.
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and chair of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Stowe and is a Vermont native.