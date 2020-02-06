In a 24-hour period last month, you could have watched every member of the Vermont congressional delegation live on national television. They were either running for president of the United States or weighing in on crucial issues of this alarming era from their roles on key national committees.
Not every state gets that kind of national exposure. Yet, the odds are better when you’re one of “The Sparse Seven” (the others are Delaware, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Alaska) with only one representative in Congress, but blessed with the same two U.S. Senate slots handed to each of our 50 states.
They’re all easy media choices; the Congress reps speak for an entire state, and the senators wind up on highly visible committees.
The U.S. Senate was a gift from the writers of the Constitution, actually a painful compromise among the 13 states. The smaller states were quite concerned that they would be overwhelmed by the larger (and mostly anti-slavery) influence granted to the U.S. Congress, where the one man-one vote breakdown was in play. The Senate provided equal influence to every state on major issues no matter its population. Without it, there would have been no union.
Most would agree it’s worked pretty well for a couple of centuries-plus. The Senate was envisioned to be the more deliberative of the two congressional houses — more like a toned-down House of Lords in a constitutional layout influenced by those patriots who just broke away from the Parliament across the pond.
Now, for those focused on TV, texting or tweeting 24/7 the last two weeks and might sense where this dialogue is headed, I’ll stop right here and say, sorry. Not today.
The constitutional balance of power has fairly protected the smaller states. And those states have repaid the nation with a wide variety of exceptional national statesmen-women of all persuasions, rural people who never would have had the chance of rising to prominence in any other governmental formation.
Which brings me to the not-so-original thought that it’s time for the Electoral College to go; the sooner the better. That means by the end of the decade, not this November.
At the moment, there’s only one path with a reasonable chance to make that happen and it’s certainly not the U.S. Constitution, which is literally fading in front of our eyes. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPV) was established in 2006. It would actually keep the Electoral College name, but in a new format. The goal is to have enough individual state legislatures establish a law that would pledge their state’s Electoral College votes to the candidate who captures the most popular votes in a national presidential Election. It’s time to pay close attention to the NPV if you really want your vote to count.
I’m grateful for states rights constitutional protection of priorities affecting the challenges in our small state. A presidential election is not one of them. The people must speak and everyone’s vote should count the same, no matter where they live.
I’m more than ready to cede my state’s Electoral College role in exchange for the right to submit my own personal ballot for the individual I wish to become president, elected with equal influence to every other qualified citizen.
Actually, it’s fair to acknowledge that Guv Shum did do something productive back in his “I believe in EB-5” days. In 2011, he signed the bill to establish Vermont as the eighth state on board to make the NPV an acceptable Plan B for America’s presidential election. We were the first of the Sparse 7 to join the team.
It’s reported that Wyoming and Vermont, states 1 and 2 with the smallest population, have four times the Electoral College influence of individual voters in California.
We have entered a year where we face maybe the most critical presidential election since 1860. We all pray we don’t surpass that historic marker. We (old-timers at least) groan as we’ve watched analytics take over baseball and other sports. We don’t seem to be aware that the same thing has been present for political parties and pundits even longer.
Political high-tech analytics in 2020 tell us that, unless you live in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan or Florida, your vote is worthless in the Electoral College.
The NPV has been written into law in 15 states and the District of Columbia, representing 196 electoral votes. With 270 (a majority of the contested 538) votes necessary to trigger the goal of one-person, one-vote reality, they’re within 69 votes of victory. Ten additional states trending toward the goal have already passed legislation to join NPV in at least one of their legislative chambers.
Those 10 states represent the additional 75 votes to create the coveted history-changing 271 votes. It is at that point that NPV is officially activated in all participating states. The encouraging justification is that there is support in small, medium and large states. The NPV website (nationalpopularvote.com) offers statistics that show equality is evident. Consider that the U.S. population shows the 100 largest cities with 59.8 million and the U.S. rural total is 59.5 million.
If NPV were in effect today, statistics show 250 million eligible voters could step forward and have their choice count. In 2016, 118 million did not vote, millions of them within that total likely figuring that their state was already in the bag for one or the other, so why bother.
However, all this is in the future. First we must decide if democracy will have a future. This coming Nov. 3 has the feeling of the third day at Gettysburg. Our future was in doubt on that battlefield. And without exaggeration, it is over the next 10 months.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears monthly. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.