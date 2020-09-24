It is unimaginable to me to picture Stowe without the Percy clan. By that I mean the entire Percy clan, including all those who were here when I arrived in 1964 and now are gone: Elton, the patriarch, who introduced me to eating really sour pickles with the maple syrup boiling in the family sugarhouse at close to midnight; Dana, the sweetest of the boys, whose eyes danced as he hunched his shoulders and cracked a joke; and now Dale, a monumental figure in so many ways.
Stowe in his lifetime has made the transition from a picturesque New England farming community that happened to have a nice ski area to a full-blown ski and summer resort that happens to have a charming village. Much of its population is urban, non-Vermont, upper-income second-homers.
Dale was everywhere in the transition, wearing an amazing array of dusty hats. He was on his excavator digging the cellar hole for our first house. He rebuilt roads during mud season and brainstormed solutions in large building projects. Over decades in real estate, a beeline to his Weeks Hill office for advice or urgent action saved many a panic situation.
I believe he, or perhaps he and Paul Percy, built the first reverse osmosis machine for reducing the water content in raw sap before boiling. It was made out of old milking equipment and was a huge success. His voice was heard as selectman and his opinions freely offered at town meeting. And yes, we all heard, in all arenas, his opinions on riverbank erosion.
Dale was a legendary storyteller. When he wound into one of his tales there was no stopping him; he would take you to the finish and most times be launched into his next before you could stop him.
I loved his recollection of building his airplane. Sometimes you would hear about the additional ballast of Dana’s girlfriend canceling lift-off, aborting its first flight, sometimes you wouldn’t, but that story would segue into his next.
The appearance of Jeannine in Dale’s life was a surprise to me. At the time he had been a bachelor for the 20 years I had known him. He enjoyed the company of women, and didn’t seem to mind having me along on various duck and goose hunting ventures, but at 60 seemed perfectly content with single life.
So yes, I was amazed. What is better is that Jeannine has been the perfect partner for Dale. She is a lovely woman who brought vitality and very apparent enjoyment. She opened him to travel and to the whole-hearted sharing in the lives of both of their Canadian and Vermont families. Minor but significant, she also got him into a spiffy new wardrobe, with no dust apparent at all.
There are generations of Percys in Lamoille County, all making their own contributions. We should be happy; they have come from good stock.
Nancy Wolfe Stead is a former columnist at The Stowe Reporter. She now lives at Wake Robin in Shelburne.
