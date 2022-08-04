Most visitors to Stowe, as well as some locals, likely don’t know that a railroad once served the town. No rails remain, there is no rail bed — unless you know where to look — there are no rail crossings with familiar warning signs and there are no stations. There is no train-car barn, though one used to be located on the lower level of Depot Building on Main Street.
The Mount Mansfield Electric Railroad, a single-track affair, ran for 12 miles between Stowe and Waterbury from 1897 to 1932. But was it a railroad or a trolley? It ran on rails but labeling it a railroad requires a bit of hyperbole. Anyone familiar with trolleys that once ran or still run in some urban areas will recognize Stowe’s little conveyance: Cars ran singly, not in trains.
The railroad owned three passenger coaches, two freight motors, or box cars, an open flat-bed and a double-ended snowplow. All were self-propelled, drawing electricity from an overhead wire by way of wands that stretched from the roofs of the cars. Exiting the cars’ motors, the direct current moved to a rail and back to its source; copper wiring connected rail segments to complete the circuit.
But how did the Mount Mansfield Electric Railroad come to be?
American railroads boomed after the Civil War. The country’s first transcontinental railroad, begun while the war raged in 1863, opened in 1869 as the golden spike was driven in at Promontory Summit, Utah.
By then, Vermont’s Legislature had chartered a railroad to run between Waterbury and Morrisville. But with Morristown focused on connecting to rail lines to the east, Stowe and Waterbury were left to bear the cost of building and running a heavy steam-powered line. It simply wasn’t going to happen.
Fortunately, a major new technology would soon help fill the void.
Frank Sprague, once an employee of Thomas Edison, had developed the concept of electrically driven railroads. His first line began service in 1888 in Richmond, Va., and Stowe’s answer was at hand. It took nine years to get the project going, though.
Numerous issues needed to be addressed. The route needed to be laid out and right-of-way acquired. A power plant and a car barn needed to be sited — and here some disagreements between Waterbury and Stowe arose. But before any of that could be nailed down, the big gorilla in the room (or moose, if you prefer) had to be satisfied: money.
From the outset, the railroad inspired support from both the public and commercial interests. No one enjoyed traveling or shipping goods on the winding, rutted, rocky, often muddy road between Waterbury and Stowe.
So, the Mount Mansfield Electric Railroad tried selling shares. Of 3,000 shares issued at $100 each, only 100 were sold, many to business owners needing a better way to move goods. The Burt Brothers of Stowe, owners of a large lumber business, bought 10 shares each, as did P.S. Pike, a Stowe manufacturer of butter boxes. Demonstrating the commercial potential of the line, the Burts published a list of goods shipped annually from Stowe at the time:
The most essential funder was Arthur M. Soden, a Boston businessman who put up more than half the $200,000 needed to build the railroad — about $1.2 million today. Stowe bonded $40,000 and the rest of the projected cost came from stock sales and other sources. Soden stayed a supporter for the rest of his life, ending as president of the line. (Soden once owned the Boston National baseball team, forerunner of the Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves.)
Building the line
When 1897 dawned, plans and funding for the railroad were in place, as were plenty of immigrant Italians ready to do the heavy work. But making the line a reality proved as daunting as funding it. Difficult grade challenges loomed. Sometimes less than optimal solutions were chosen to solve them. One involved cutting through a clay bank north of Waterbury instead of going over a nearby low hill. Walls of the cut were made with little concern for the effect of heavy rain and snow melt, and not enough attention was paid to their stability. With great regularity, the walls collapsed, inundating the tracks and halting service.
The ravine of Bryant Brook in Waterbury Center posed another challenge, one handled with eye-catching success. A 735-foot-long trestle spanned the gorge, standing 76 feet tall at its highest. Called matchstick construction, the trestle consisted of timbers 8 inches to 12 inches square. Some matchsticks!
The structure could handle a heavy steam engine pushing loads of rails and crossties as track was laid south-to-north. Sometimes other vehicles sought to use the trestle, including motorcars — one driver was possibly inebriated — and a horse-drawn farm wagon. The latter fell from the trestle, killing the driver and one of his horses.
Powering the line meant building an electricity source, and issues of political control and funding arose over locating it. Eventually, a coal-fired plant was built at Shutesville, just inside the Stowe line, instead of at a more logical, midway site in Waterbury Center.
As a result, power near Waterbury proved barely adequate for running the equipment. A battery house built there in 1908 somewhat alleviated the problem, and further relief came in 1912 with power from Morrisville’s municipal plant. The rotary converter needed to turn alternating current into the line resided in the Stowe car barn, and that part of the Mount Mansfield Electric Railroad project may have accelerated the electrification of Stowe.
Good times and bad
The railroad proved popular at first, managing small profits from passenger and freight fees. Three to five cars a day each way let riders forgo slow and kidney-rattling coach trips over the primitive Stowe-Waterbury Road. Commercial enterprises liked the faster and smoother way to move goods between the two towns. Carrying mail benefited both postal customers and the line’s coffers.
But when the state paved Route 100, attracting more and more automobile and truck traffic, the line’s usage steadily declined. Bankruptcy was declared in 1907 but the reorganized company continued to suffer losses. For example, monthly passenger revenues dropped by half between 1912 and 1920.
The line went out of business in 1932.
Want to learn more? The archives of the Stowe Historical Society include several books and articles about the Mount Mansfield Electric Railroad. These contain official records, anecdotes and statistics, in addition to a wealth of photos, maps and drawings. Come peruse all this and enjoy an exhibit of models of the line’s rolling stock as well as artifacts such as a seat from one of the passenger coaches.
