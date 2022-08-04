Most visitors to Stowe, as well as some locals, likely don’t know that a railroad once served the town. No rails remain, there is no rail bed — unless you know where to look — there are no rail crossings with familiar warning signs and there are no stations. There is no train-car barn, though one used to be located on the lower level of Depot Building on Main Street.

Stowe Historical Society

The Mount Mansfield Electric Railroad, a single-track affair, ran for 12 miles between Stowe and Waterbury from 1897 to 1932. But was it a railroad or a trolley? It ran on rails but labeling it a railroad requires a bit of hyperbole. Anyone familiar with trolleys that once ran or still run in some urban areas will recognize Stowe’s little conveyance: Cars ran singly, not in trains.

