There are any number of industries which, when they are the primary source of income for a community, drive almost everything about how that community experiences everyday life.
A community built around a coal mine, for example, is forever listening for the sound of the whistle signaling the mine open, closed, or in the midst of a disaster underground. Their water and landscape are shaped by coal and how the company extracting it, for better or worse, handles the waste.
Tourism doesn’t have the footprint of a coal mine, but it impacts every aspect of the lives of the people in the community that hosts visitors. On the plus side, we get terrific restaurants and world class recreation.
On the minus, we get traffic, seasonal employment and every holiday on the calendar finds us working. Labor Day? Welcome to Stowe for the early season! The Fourth of July? We’re packed with visitors. Columbus Day ... you can’t find a room. Even, I suspect, this year.
Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, I work them all. Although to be fair, I volunteer, vehemently, to work on Thanksgiving. If it takes working on Thanksgiving to get me out of handling a bird? I’m more than happy to work until I’m in my dotage.
But there’s one holiday in the calendar that is just for us. When we decorate for Halloween, hang out the sheet ghosts and the gauze witches, carve the pumpkins and pile them on the porches, we’re decorating for us. The Columbus Day crush is past, the Thanksgiving rush is in the future, it is stick season and the only people who shuffle through the leaves are locals.
This would be the year Halloween falls on a Saturday. It could be a riotous all-day debauch of costumes, candy and pumpkin café lattes.
Halloween, with its conga line of costumed kids and congregated adults, confection collecting so popular we have to close the main thoroughfare, has been called on account of COVID-19.
I managed to accept with some grace the loss of the county fairs, the fiber shows on which my livelihood depends and the cancelation of a trip to see parents, now in their 90th year.
But Halloween ... hurts.
That said, canceling it is absolutely the right decision. Not just canceling it, but going for a scorched earth policy: no “teal” pumpkins at the end of driveways, no treat bags, no trunk shows, no temptations.
There are few things I can imagine being more of a horror show than realizing a week after the festivities that not only were the ghosts and goblins loose in the streets, but the grim reaper was gliding along with them ... and you helped him along.
Women’s magazines have dedicated pages to helpful suggestions on how you too can carry on the Halloween traditions safely. Apparently, this year teal pumpkins, plastic teal pumpkins, because nothing says “Halloween” like a plastic blue green pumpkin, are the approved container for a distant distribution of treats. Kids will intuitively know they are supposed to pick one piece of candy out of the teal pumpkin, without touching any of the other pieces, sanitize their little mitts, and move on.
Festive.
The alternative suggestion is “trunk-or-treat,” which, if you’ve never participated in one of these things, is a nice way to bring the community together (Craftsbury does it around our town green) while saving everyone from the stress of driving down miles of dirt roads straining to find the unmarked driveways in the dark. It is also an excuse for my husband to wear a swishy cloak and vampire fangs, an opportunity that comes around surprisingly infrequently in rural Vermont.
But even if you squint at the problem with the most excessive optimism, there is little to distinguish gathering the community in one place to dispense candy from trunks, and sending kids door to door.
Could it be done? Sure. Should it be done? No.
Neither should you do any of the following in an effort to make this Halloween spectacular:
• Carve a series of small pumpkins, line them up, pour a cup of baking soda into each of them, add a little dish soap, a splash of food color… and a cup or so of vinegar. It makes an awful foaming mess that boils out of the top of the pumpkins. You have been warned.
• You should not call Airgas in Williston or Barre to inquire about the delivery or pick up of dry ice. Nor should you place the dry ice in a large cauldron with a little water and a rag, and stir with a long stick while wearing a swishy black cape and vampire fangs. Because dry ice is dangerous, and the wave of fog pouring out of the cauldron and creeping along the ground is … creepy.
• Nor should you buy a very large (very large) pumpkin, carve it, place it on a non-flammable surface well away from any other flammable items (very far away, very far) place a kerosene-soaked roll of toilet paper into the pumpkin and light it.
In the interest of full disclosure, I should warn you that flames will shoot out the top of the pumpkin, about 4 feet in the air, until you can get the cap back on, but the whole pumpkin will take on an eerie orange glow and flames will appear in the eyes and around the top. It is enormously satisfying.
• You should definitely not dig out the Christmas decorations and use the lights to illuminate an all- out effort to turn your property into the marvel of the neighborhood, visible from the road and, if anyone is still flying, aircraft taking off from Burlington.
• And you should most emphatically not spend Halloween sitting on your porch basking in the flames of your fiery pumpkin while fog pours from a cauldron and pools around your house, drinking a pumpkin café latte.
Because pumpkin lattes are disgusting.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
